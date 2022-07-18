ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

You can get a yearly bonus if you let your utility provider control the temperature – would you consider it?

By Aurielle Weiss
 3 days ago
ALLIANT Energy will pay $25 to eligible customers that allow the utility provider to control their home’s thermostat.

The program is called Smart Hours and is designed to prevent strain on the energy grid and keep energy costs down.

Eligible Wisconsin customers willing to be flexible with their thermostat will receive $25 annually, an additional $25 for signing up, plus earn seasonal rewards.

The process takes place during periods of extreme temperature.

There is a maximum of 15 Smart Hours events each season: summer runs from June 1 to September 30 and winter is from December 1 to March 31.

The company will rarely reduce your energy use for more than four hours, and never on weekends or holidays.

How does it work?

Participants will allow the utility company to adjust their smart thermostat a few degrees based on the customers’ comfort levels.

Alliant Energy will then find the most efficient times to shift some energy use to periods when energy demand is lower.

Simply using thermostats at different times of the day will help customers reduce the overall energy demand.

Kari Gehrke, manager of demand-side management at Alliant Energy, said: “For customers, this is a simple way to save money and reduce their carbon footprint at the same time.

“Empowering customers to be more energy efficient is one more way we deliver on our purpose-driven strategy to serve customers and build strong communities."

Who is eligible?

To get started, customers must have a smart thermostat.

Those who need one can purchase them through the Focus on Energy Marketplace and get an instant $50 discount.

Additionally, to qualify, must have the following:

  • Have eligible Wi-Fi-enabled smart thermostat
  • Have a Wi-Fi network that's always on
  • Have central air conditioning or a heat pump connected to a smart thermostat
  • Receive both electric and gas from Alliant Energy
  • Not be enrolled in Iowa's Appliance Cycling program

Customers who need smart thermostats may receive Focus on Energy rebates of $50 for installing them in their home, according to the Alliant statement.

Additionally, customers can reduce their bills by 10% just by installing a smart thermostat.

Other Wisconsin energy programs

The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) provides residents with assistance for heating costs, electric costs, and energy crisis situations.

The program provides assistance to households across the state to help lower the burden of monthly energy costs.

WHEAP benefits are not guaranteed to eligible households.

When federal funds have been used for the program year, there are no benefits issued to households regardless of eligibility.

I’m a savings expert – organizing your fridge differently could save you big on your energy bill as summer heats up.

Plus, how you can save between $50 and $100 on your monthly energy bill with a simple thermostat trick.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
