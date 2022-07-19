'Climate Criminal!' Kylie Jenner SLAMMED After Taking 17-Minute Private Jet Flight

Source: Mega

Kylie Jenner is being trashed after taking a short ride on her private jet, totaling less than 40 miles. Radar has learned The Kardashians star's time in the air was only 17 minutes, and her environmentally conscious fans are pissed.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the weekend, Kylie copped backlash after she posted a photo that many said showed how out of touch she is with real life. In the snap, the cosmetics mogul was seen hugging her boyfriend, Travis Scott, with two private jets on each side of them.

"You wanna take mine or yours?" she captioned the post. While her picture and boastful caption gained heat, the firestorm really started once it was revealed where they went.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Twitter account @CelebJets shared Kylie's plane route showing her traveling from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys. The cities are 39.3 miles apart and about a 45-minute drive.

Kylie took the flight on Tuesday, just three days before she shared the photo. At first, the Twitter account claimed the travel time was 3 minutes. They later clarified it took the reality star and her children's father a total of 17 minutes to get to their destination.

Followers went off, accusing her of "single-handedly" ruining the environment.

"Can’t wait to see Kylie Jenner post environmental awareness pics on her stories as if she isn’t single-handedly doing more damage to the environment than most of us with her 3 min flights," one angry user responded.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

“Whos[e] plane should we [use to] pollute the earth today?” another person chimed in. "Every time a paper straw begins to dissolve into my drink, I think about how Kylie Jenner uses a private jet for 3 min flights and I get mind numbingly angry," spewed a third.

Article continues below advertisement

"Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1% gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?” asked someone else.

This is just the latest drama to hit the scandal-plagued family.

Source: Mega

Khloé Kardashian is expecting her second child via surrogate with cheating Tristan Thompson. RadarOnline.com confirmed the baby was conceived in November, just weeks before Khloé discovered Tristan had cheated on her and gotten the girl pregnant.

He welcomed his surprise baby — a boy — with Maralee Nichols in December. We're told Khloé and Tristan are not back together and only talk about co-parenting their four-year-old daughter, True.