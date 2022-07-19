ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, CA

'Climate Criminal!' Kylie Jenner SLAMMED After Taking 17-Minute Private Jet Flight

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MuJe_0gjzlQ0y00
Source: Mega

Kylie Jenner is being trashed after taking a short ride on her private jet, totaling less than 40 miles. Radar has learned The Kardashians star's time in the air was only 17 minutes, and her environmentally conscious fans are pissed.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the weekend, Kylie copped backlash after she posted a photo that many said showed how out of touch she is with real life. In the snap, the cosmetics mogul was seen hugging her boyfriend, Travis Scott, with two private jets on each side of them.

"You wanna take mine or yours?" she captioned the post. While her picture and boastful caption gained heat, the firestorm really started once it was revealed where they went.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBH7J_0gjzlQ0y00
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Twitter account @CelebJets shared Kylie's plane route showing her traveling from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys. The cities are 39.3 miles apart and about a 45-minute drive.

Kylie took the flight on Tuesday, just three days before she shared the photo. At first, the Twitter account claimed the travel time was 3 minutes. They later clarified it took the reality star and her children's father a total of 17 minutes to get to their destination.

Followers went off, accusing her of "single-handedly" ruining the environment.

"Can’t wait to see Kylie Jenner post environmental awareness pics on her stories as if she isn’t single-handedly doing more damage to the environment than most of us with her 3 min flights," one angry user responded.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OST7K_0gjzlQ0y00
Source: Mega

“Whos[e] plane should we [use to] pollute the earth today?” another person chimed in. "Every time a paper straw begins to dissolve into my drink, I think about how Kylie Jenner uses a private jet for 3 min flights and I get mind numbingly angry," spewed a third.

Article continues below advertisement

"Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1% gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?” asked someone else.

This is just the latest drama to hit the scandal-plagued family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSkqi_0gjzlQ0y00
Source: Mega

Khloé Kardashian is expecting her second child via surrogate with cheating Tristan Thompson. RadarOnline.com confirmed the baby was conceived in November, just weeks before Khloé discovered Tristan had cheated on her and gotten the girl pregnant.

He welcomed his surprise baby — a boy — with Maralee Nichols in December. We're told Khloé and Tristan are not back together and only talk about co-parenting their four-year-old daughter, True.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Cuddle On A Lounge Chair In Her New TikTok: Watch

Kylie Jenner, 24, captured a sweet moment between herself and boyfriend Travis Scott, 31, on TikTok. In a July 21 video, The Kardashians star laid on a grey lounge chair outside while Travis rested on her stomach. Kylie initially recorded just herself, before she panned the camera down her body to show the father of her two children, who had his hands wrapped around Kylie’s waist. So cute!
TV & VIDEOS
Teen Vogue

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Criticized for Instagram of Private Jets

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have received criticism for a recent Instagram post. On Saturday, July 16, Kylie posed with Travis for a photo, the two apparently preparing to board an airplane. Two private jets, as well as a Rolls-Royce, were featured in the image and Kylie captioned the Instagram post with, “You wanna take mine or yours ?”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camarillo, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
City
Camarillo, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Van Nuys, CA
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share Romantic Embrace As They Flaunt Their Private Jets: Photo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have some options when it comes to flying: the couple own not one, but two private jets. The cosmetics mogul, 25, showed off the planes as she embraced her rapper boyfriend, 31, on a tarmac in a new Instagram post shared on Friday, July 15. Their oldest child Stormi Webster, 4, was also in on the hug, rocking a cute summer dress. “you wanna take mine or yours ?” Kylie cheekily wrote in the caption along with the black-and-white picture.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Travis Scott
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Accuses Ex-Wife Dre Of Breaking Promise To Stay A 'Housewife' In Bombshell Psych Evaluation

R. Kelly blamed his lengthy estrangement from his three children on his problems with his ex-wife Dre Kelly and his sexual behaviors, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the psychiatric evaluation report submitted to the court by Kelly’s lawyer. A doctor sat down with the singer for multiple sessions where they discussed a wide range of topics.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Kylie Jenner’s Private Jet Post Didn’t Come Off Super Hot. New Details Make the Situation Even More Suboptimal

Kylie Jenner has been facing some pretty strong public backlash after showing off her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s private jets, and with the new details that have come out about her use of the plane, the situation doesn’t seem to be jetting towards positivity. Amid the accusations that Kylie is causing harm to the environment by using her plane for notably short flights, sources report Kris Jenner has even expressed concern about her youngest daughter’s spending habits.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet#Min#Climate#Travel Time#Kardashians
RadarOnline

Ray J's Estranged Wife Princess Love Demands Divorce Move Forward Weeks After Red Carpet Reunion

Ray J’s estranged wife Princess Love has called off their reconciliation and rushed back to divorce court, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 37-year-old reality star asked the court to set a trial date to fight over divorce, visitation, child custody, child support, spousal support, division of property, and attorney fees.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian’s New Romance Isn’t A ‘Priority’ As She Preps For 2nd Baby With Tristan Thompson

There have been several huge developments in Khloe Kardashian‘s life lately. First, in late June, the 38-year-old Good American founder was reported to be dating a mystery man that she met through sister Kim Kardashian, which HollywoodLife confirmed via several sources. Then, it was confirmed on July 13 that she is expecting a baby via surrogate with her former partner and daughter to 4-year-old True Thompson, Tristan Thompson. While fans were elated to see Khloe getting back into the dating world following her very tumultuous relationship with the 31-year-old NBA star — which involved two cheating scandals on Tristan’s part — Khloe is not focused on that aspect of her life as she gets ready to welcome her second child, according to sources close to the Kardashian family.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

23K+
Followers
984
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy