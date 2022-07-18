ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shake Up at Washington State University-Pullman Police

By Greg Neft
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kennewick, WA) -- Washington State University-Pullman says they temporarily reassigned the duties of a university police officer and members of the Washington State University-Pullman Police command staff. This after allegations...

nwpb.org

Idaho Rancher Fined $1200 For Abuse Of 98 Cattle

A north Idaho court has levied $1200 in court costs to a cattle rancher who pleaded guilty to charges of animal abuse. It’s a lenient sentence if you consider the punishment in Oregon or Washington. Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports. (Runtime 1:23) Ninety-eight of Doug Towles’ cows were found dead...
OROFINO, ID
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County Republicans dissuade use of ballot boxes, monitor for signs of fraud

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Republican advocates in Washington are encouraging surveillance operations at ballot drop boxes during the upcoming election. Based on statements from Benton County political officials, that could extend to the Tri-Cities this Fall. Rep. Brad Klippert (R-WA), a candidate for Washington’s Fourth Congressional District, shared an anti...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Kennewick Assault Suspect Runs, Hides From Police. Later Caught

(Kennewick, WA) -- Police have arrested a man who led them on a foot chase in Kennewick. This happened just before 5:30 Thursday night off the 400 Block of West Entiat Ave. A witness who called police say the suspect hit a woman. When officers arrived, the suspect ignored commands to stop and instead ran from the police. Another officer picked up the chase, finding the man trying to hide in some brush, then jumping a fence into a business park. KPD was waiting for him on the other side of the fence, and took him into custody. The male is in the process of being booked for multiple warrants including Assault 4th Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing a Public Servant.
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Richland Bomb Squad Helps in Walla Walla Bomb Threat

(Walla Walla, WA) -- Richland Police Bomb Squad was called out to help after a suspicious device was discovered on campus at Whitman College Monday. The school says the object was found near the Reid Campus Center. It looked to be a type of explosive resting on a ledge outside of the building Authorities evacuated the area around the device. RPD's bomb squad responded and an expert determined it was not explosive after all. The area was reopened. It's not clear what the device was.
WALLA WALLA, WA
610KONA

KPD: Man Accused of Parking Lot Rape, May Have More Victims

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police are asking for your help after they say a man, accused of raping a woman by gunpoint inside a parking lot may have more victims, even in other cities. It was back on May 28th, that Brandon L. Jones was said to have sexually attacked the victim off 7100 West Clearwater Ave by gunpoint. Jones was arrested days later. After the arrest, more victims came forward and the Benton County Prosecutor's Office has charged Jones with several counts of rape. Now they say their may be even more victims out there, and even in Seattle, Tacoma, Portland and Beaverton. Kennewick Police say they need you to give them a call if you think you've been a victim. They're asking you to call Detective Elizabeth Grant to make a report at 509-585-4208.
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

Federal funding allows WSU College of Medicine to increase number of Native students

PULLMAN, Wash. — New federal funding is allowing Washington State University to expand resources to support Native learners aspiring to be physicians. The Wy’east Post-Baccalaureate Pathway program is a 10-month learning experience aimed at helping American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) learners prepare for medical school. It’s offered at the Washington State University (WSU) College of Medicine, UC Davis School of Medicine, and Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine.
PULLMAN, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Preliminary bail is no longer allowed

UMATILLA COUNTY – Newly arrested inmates at the Umatilla County Jail no longer are given a bail amount before they are arraigned. The Oregon Legislature changed the system to only allow the courts to determine bail for individuals. The judges are supposed to take into consideration a person’s lack of ability to pay bail and weigh that against the crimes allegedly committed.
nbcrightnow.com

Expect Detours in Downtown Richland on Thursday

RICHLAND, Wash. - West Richland Police Department says a section of 40th Avenue between Van Giesen and Grant Street will be closed on Thursday, July 21 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. This road is closed because of developer paving on 40th Avenue. Follow the provided detours.
RICHLAND, WA

