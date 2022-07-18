Shake Up at Washington State University-Pullman Police

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police are asking for your help after they say a man, accused of raping a woman by gunpoint inside a parking lot may have more victims, even in other cities. It was back on May 28th, that Brandon L. Jones was said to have sexually attacked the victim off 7100 West Clearwater Ave by gunpoint. Jones was arrested days later. After the arrest, more victims came forward and the Benton County Prosecutor's Office has charged Jones with several counts of rape. Now they say their may be even more victims out there, and even in Seattle, Tacoma, Portland and Beaverton. Kennewick Police say they need you to give them a call if you think you've been a victim. They're asking you to call Detective Elizabeth Grant to make a report at 509-585-4208.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO