ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sun sets on 38.1C scorcher – but Brits face MORE weather chaos today as nation braces for another scorcher

By Ed Southgate
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THE sun set on a 38C sizzler last night as Brits prepare for another scorcher today.

Temperatures remained up to 30C in the late evening and were expected to stay in the 20s throughout the night for much of the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375sfK_0gjzlMjI00
The sun setting after a 38C heatwave last night Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y59tK_0gjzlMjI00
Brits packed out beaches to cool off Credit: BNPS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HCRkR_0gjzlMjI00
A runway at Luton airport melted Credit: BBC

And Brits have been warned not to travel again today as scorching temperatures continue.

A red "danger to life" warning is in place until midnight.

But respite is on the horizon, with temperatures dropping overnight, thunder showers blowing into many areas and temperatures dropping to a more tolerable 28C tomorrow.

It comes after workers crammed onto trains while thousands of stay-aways packed the nation’s beaches.

The heat also melted airport runways, sparked grass fires and closed hundreds of schools as it almost hit an all-time high.

One supermarket even rationed heatwave essentials like water bottles for customers while Brits were urged to look out for elderly residents and vulnerable neighbours.

And sunbathers flocked to packed beaches to soak up the sunshine and cool off.

Temperatures hit a stifling 30C by 10am yesterday before peaking at 38.1C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, at 3pm.

It was just short of the 38.7C record in Cambridge in July 2019, but forecasters predicted today is likely to top it.

Meanwhile, Kew Gardens in West London hit 37.5C and St James's Park in London saw temperatures of 34.3C, the Met Office found.

And forecasters refused to rule out the possibility of another heatwave later this year because of how early it is.

The Met Office’s chief meteorologist Paul Davies said: “I’ve been doing this job for about 30 years and I’ve never seen the type of charts I’ve seen.

“The speed at which we are seeing this exceptionally high temperature is broadly in line with what we are saying, but the brutality of the heat is astounding."

All flights were grounded at London Luton Airport as a section of its runway melted.

Schools shut early despite government ministers urging them to stay open, and some axed all detentions.

And rail infrastructure was under exceptional stress with tracks at risk of melting. A total of 21 train operators announced slower services to stop tracks buckling.

Network Rail found a kink in the line at Vauxhall due to the extreme heat and has been painting lines white to prevent them from getting hotter.

London North Eastern Railway has axed all of its services from King’s Cross to York, Leeds and Lincoln.

And Network Rail will close the East Coast Main Line between noon and 8pm for all locations between London King's Cross and York and Leeds.

Avanti West Coast said it would run far fewer services from yesterday.

Meanwhile, popular attractions including Chester Zoo in Cheshire, Maldon Promenade Zoo in Essex and York Maze in North Yorkshire have all shut due to the heat.

Beaches and fun fairs also closed their doors over fears sand would be "hot for children" as temperatures skyrocketed.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said emergency services have seen an increase in emergency calls as temperatures rose.

Meanwhile, some headteachers announced pupils should stay at home — a move opposed by deputy PM Dominic Raab.

He said: “Making sure young children get the education they need is really important. Particularly after the pandemic and schools are well placed to do that.”

He said: “Making sure young children get the education they need is really important. Particularly after the pandemic and schools are well placed to do that.”

He was backed by shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson who said: “I think children have missed out quite a lot already in terms of their education and it’s right for them to be there.”

Cabinet minister Mr Malthouse also urged Brits to look out for their elderly neighbours as temperatures soar.

He urged people to "do the neighbourly thing" and check on elderly people living nearby to "check they are OK, they've got access to water, they are keeping themselves cool and looking after themselves".

He told LBC: "Hopefully we'll get through things in good shape."

Chief meteorologist at the Met Office Paul Davies told Sky News that even colleagues in hot countries such as Spain and Portugal had described the scenes in the UK as "exceptional".

He said: "I was talking to my colleagues in Spain, Portugal and France over the weekend and they described this heat as exceptional too, and they've seen and observed amazing temperatures and, as I say, the brutality of that impact.

"In terms of the UK, the heat which has been affecting Spain, Portugal and France is different towards us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMuJ5_0gjzlMjI00
Brits piled onto the sweltering tube in London yesterday morning Credit: w8media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iaHkJ_0gjzlMjI00
A swimmer frolicked on the sand in Blackpool Credit: Dave Nelson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007ZVL_0gjzlMjI00
Sunbathers soaked up the rays in Greenwich Park, London Credit: LNP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a043N_0gjzlMjI00
Bournemouth beach was packed with visitors yesterday Credit: w8media

"So it's the activity of that plume, and also us generating our own heat that's causing the particular problems."

Wales recorded its hottest day yesterday with the temperature reaching 37.1C in Hawarden, Flintshire, provisional Met Office figures show. Temperature records began in 1910.

And Ireland recorded its hottest temperature in more than a century as parts of Dublin reached 33C, according to Met Eireann

Meteorologist Mr Davies said temperatures will ease from Wednesday onwards but warned another heatwave later in summer could not be ruled out.

He told Sky News: "When we look to the future in terms of the next week, there is an easier time because in fact the temperatures start to ease back to what we describe as slightly above normal from about Wednesday onwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ngUXz_0gjzlMjI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwZlV_0gjzlMjI00

"But as we move into all this, you just can't rule out another plume."

The Met Office’s “danger to life” alert covers a swathe between London, Manchester and the Vale of York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HsCYC_0gjzlMjI00
Brits packed onto London's sweltering Tube carriages yesterday morning Credit: LNP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUQMK_0gjzlMjI00
Sunseekers grabbed an early spot on Bournemouth beach Credit: w8media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J0P3A_0gjzlMjI00
Swimmers enjoyed cooling off in the sea off Brighton Credit: LNP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFaBR_0gjzlMjI00
Brighton beach was also a popular spot for sunseekers this weekend Credit: Alamy

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bridget Phillipson
Person
Paul Davies
Person
Dominic Raab
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after misdiagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brits#England And Wales#Luton Airport#Uk#St James S Park#The Met Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
The US Sun

How the Tamara Ecclestone diamonds case was solved after thieves stole £25m in cash and jewellery from her £70m mansion

A THIEF who stole £25million in diamonds from Tamara Ecclestone's home in Britain's biggest-ever burglary spree was caught by a "d**k pic", a bombshell documentary reveals. The socialite - daughter of Formula One tycoon Bernie Ecclestone - was targeted by a gang of audacious robbers while living on exclusive street "Billionaire's Row".
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
612K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy