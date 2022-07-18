Sun sets on 38.1C scorcher – but Brits face MORE weather chaos today as nation braces for another scorcher

THE sun set on a 38C sizzler last night as Brits prepare for another scorcher today.

Temperatures remained up to 30C in the late evening and were expected to stay in the 20s throughout the night for much of the country.

The sun setting after a 38C heatwave last night Credit: Reuters

Brits packed out beaches to cool off Credit: BNPS

A runway at Luton airport melted Credit: BBC

And Brits have been warned not to travel again today as scorching temperatures continue.

A red "danger to life" warning is in place until midnight.

But respite is on the horizon, with temperatures dropping overnight, thunder showers blowing into many areas and temperatures dropping to a more tolerable 28C tomorrow.

It comes after workers crammed onto trains while thousands of stay-aways packed the nation’s beaches.

The heat also melted airport runways, sparked grass fires and closed hundreds of schools as it almost hit an all-time high.

One supermarket even rationed heatwave essentials like water bottles for customers while Brits were urged to look out for elderly residents and vulnerable neighbours.

And sunbathers flocked to packed beaches to soak up the sunshine and cool off.

Temperatures hit a stifling 30C by 10am yesterday before peaking at 38.1C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, at 3pm.

It was just short of the 38.7C record in Cambridge in July 2019, but forecasters predicted today is likely to top it.

Meanwhile, Kew Gardens in West London hit 37.5C and St James's Park in London saw temperatures of 34.3C, the Met Office found.

And forecasters refused to rule out the possibility of another heatwave later this year because of how early it is.

The Met Office’s chief meteorologist Paul Davies said: “I’ve been doing this job for about 30 years and I’ve never seen the type of charts I’ve seen.

“The speed at which we are seeing this exceptionally high temperature is broadly in line with what we are saying, but the brutality of the heat is astounding."

All flights were grounded at London Luton Airport as a section of its runway melted.

Schools shut early despite government ministers urging them to stay open, and some axed all detentions.

And rail infrastructure was under exceptional stress with tracks at risk of melting. A total of 21 train operators announced slower services to stop tracks buckling.

Network Rail found a kink in the line at Vauxhall due to the extreme heat and has been painting lines white to prevent them from getting hotter.

London North Eastern Railway has axed all of its services from King’s Cross to York, Leeds and Lincoln.

And Network Rail will close the East Coast Main Line between noon and 8pm for all locations between London King's Cross and York and Leeds.

Avanti West Coast said it would run far fewer services from yesterday.

Meanwhile, popular attractions including Chester Zoo in Cheshire, Maldon Promenade Zoo in Essex and York Maze in North Yorkshire have all shut due to the heat.

Beaches and fun fairs also closed their doors over fears sand would be "hot for children" as temperatures skyrocketed.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said emergency services have seen an increase in emergency calls as temperatures rose.

Meanwhile, some headteachers announced pupils should stay at home — a move opposed by deputy PM Dominic Raab.

He said: “Making sure young children get the education they need is really important. Particularly after the pandemic and schools are well placed to do that.”

He was backed by shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson who said: “I think children have missed out quite a lot already in terms of their education and it’s right for them to be there.”

Cabinet minister Mr Malthouse also urged Brits to look out for their elderly neighbours as temperatures soar.

He urged people to "do the neighbourly thing" and check on elderly people living nearby to "check they are OK, they've got access to water, they are keeping themselves cool and looking after themselves".

He told LBC: "Hopefully we'll get through things in good shape."

Chief meteorologist at the Met Office Paul Davies told Sky News that even colleagues in hot countries such as Spain and Portugal had described the scenes in the UK as "exceptional".

He said: "I was talking to my colleagues in Spain, Portugal and France over the weekend and they described this heat as exceptional too, and they've seen and observed amazing temperatures and, as I say, the brutality of that impact.

"In terms of the UK, the heat which has been affecting Spain, Portugal and France is different towards us.

Brits piled onto the sweltering tube in London yesterday morning Credit: w8media

A swimmer frolicked on the sand in Blackpool Credit: Dave Nelson

Sunbathers soaked up the rays in Greenwich Park, London Credit: LNP

Bournemouth beach was packed with visitors yesterday Credit: w8media

"So it's the activity of that plume, and also us generating our own heat that's causing the particular problems."

Wales recorded its hottest day yesterday with the temperature reaching 37.1C in Hawarden, Flintshire, provisional Met Office figures show. Temperature records began in 1910.

And Ireland recorded its hottest temperature in more than a century as parts of Dublin reached 33C, according to Met Eireann

Meteorologist Mr Davies said temperatures will ease from Wednesday onwards but warned another heatwave later in summer could not be ruled out.

He told Sky News: "When we look to the future in terms of the next week, there is an easier time because in fact the temperatures start to ease back to what we describe as slightly above normal from about Wednesday onwards.

"But as we move into all this, you just can't rule out another plume."

The Met Office’s “danger to life” alert covers a swathe between London, Manchester and the Vale of York.

Brits packed onto London's sweltering Tube carriages yesterday morning Credit: LNP

Sunseekers grabbed an early spot on Bournemouth beach Credit: w8media

Swimmers enjoyed cooling off in the sea off Brighton Credit: LNP