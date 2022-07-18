ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kayleigh McEnany reveals major update on second pregnancy as she’s joined by husband Sean Gilmartin live on Outnumbered

By Germania Rodriguez
The US Sun
 3 days ago

KAYLEIGH McEnany has announced she is having a baby boy.

Last month, the former White House press secretary announced she was pregnant with her second child with her husband, New York Mets pitcher Sean Gilmartin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPX4g_0gjzkzkU00
Kayleigh McEnany has announced she is having a baby boy with her husband Sean Gilmartin, pictured left on Outnumbered on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRp3C_0gjzkzkU00
McEnany announced her second pregnancy back in June. On Monday she shared a video as she showed daughter Blake an ultrasound of her baby boy Credit: Twitter/Fox News

The 34-year-old was joined by Gilmartin as she announced the baby's gender live on Fox News' Outnumbered on Monday.

She shared a video that sees her showing an ultrasound to her daughter.

"It is a boy!" a beaming McEnany said. "Much to Sean's dismay, he doesn't know if he's left-handed or right-handed yet."

The Fox personality added that she's feeling great.

McEnany and Gilmartin share one daughter, Blake Avery.

The couple tied the knot in November 2017 after dating for two years.

Gilmartin is an 11-year veteran in the MLB, having played for the Mets, Baltimore Orioles, and Tampa Bay Rays throughout his career.

The Atlanta Braves drafted him with the 28th overall pick in the 2011 MLB draft.

McEnany worked as the White House press secretary throughout Donald Trump's presidency.

In 2017, after showing her support for Donald Trump a number of times on CNN, McEnany was appointed national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

After Joe Biden's inauguration, she left the Trump administration and began appearing as an on-air commentator on Fox News.

She was later named co-host of Outnumbered, alongside Harris Faulkner and Emily Compagno.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j52up_0gjzkzkU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xeQZ1_0gjzkzkU00

In November 2019, McEnany announced on Twitter that the pair welcomed their first child together.

"@GilmartinSean and I are so blessed to welcome our first baby - Blake Avery Gilmartin - into the world!" she tweeted at the time, adding, "What a blessing from God she is to our family!"

Comments / 236

Chris Eee
2d ago

why are so many discussing her looks here? who cares? I personally do not find her to be even slightly attractive... but so what? she did a great job as press secretary and does a great job at fox. end of story. congrats on the baby!

Reply(11)
28
clowlee
3d ago

She lied as much as Trump. I wonder how she will feel when her kids start lying straight faced to her.

Reply(57)
96
Colleen Talbot
2d ago

I find it ironic to see her wearing a mask in a recent photo taken in June after all the months of being in a WH who discredited mask-wearing for months. I guess YOU CAN teach an old dog ...

Reply
7
 

