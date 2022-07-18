ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drivers could save £10 on filling up tank in two weeks due to drop in wholesale costs: AA says prices at the pump are falling from record highs with petrol now 188.76p-a-litre

By Charlotte Mclaughlin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Drivers could soon save £10 when they fill up their tank in the next two weeks due to a drop in wholesale costs.

Prices are now down at 188.76p-a-litre for petrol, down from 191.53p a litre on July 3, the AA has said.

While diesel was at 199.07p a litre on July 1 and is now 196.96p a litre amid a slow down in the rising cost of fuel.

This is a huge come down on the record highs over the last six months since the war in Ukraine meant less Russian oil in the market to embargos and inflation has skyrocketed.

This has put huge pressure on the cost-of-living which is unlikely to entirely abate, experts warned the BBC as the conflict continues to rage on.

Prices are now down to 188.76p-a-litre from 191.53p a litre on July 3, the AA has said while diesel was at 199.07p a litre on July 1 and is now 196.96p a litre

Luke Bosdet, the AA's fuel price spokesman, said: 'Wholesale petrol's trajectory, if sustained, would lead to savings of a tenner off a tank from the record highs, providing the fuel trade is prepared to pass them on.'

'The problem is that, in many places, the price cuts are quite simply not happening despite more than six weeks of falling costs,' he added.

Mr Cox said: 'It's difficult to see how crude does anything but go up, while the war rages, and that's not good news in the medium term for petrol prices.'

'The trouble is, you just can't replace the volume of oil that Russia produces.'

And despite the US trying to convince Saudi Arabia to export more prices may not get much lower.

He added: 'There might be minor changes up and down, but essentially crude is likely to keep marching upwards and that will keep the pressure on petrol prices upwards too.'

The news comes as a spokesman for UKPIA, a trade association representing the fuel sector, including refineries, said the review was 'undertaken at speed' and pledged to continue to 'work constructively' with the CMA and the Government 'to fully understand the issues which have been identified'.

Drivers could soon save £10 when they fill up their tank in the next two weeks due to a drop in wholesale costs amid what experts say is a fall from record highs

He went on: 'As the findings of the review show, the UK typically benefits from a competitive domestic supply chain and prices tend to be most affected by changes in crude oil prices and other supply and demand factors, which have been particularly volatile in 2022.

'Tax is also a significant cost, which accounts for a large proportion of the pump price.

'We would note that, when fuel duty and tax is excluded, UK petrol and diesel prices have been consistently among the lowest in western Europe.'

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: 'We are particularly pleased to see that the CMA acknowledges the gap between wholesale and retail prices has been widening in recent weeks.

'Regardless of the reasons for wholesale prices being what they are, we continue to believe there is clear evidence, not least in the last week, that major retailers are incredibly slow to pass on falling wholesale costs, yet quick to pass on rising ones.

'The idea of allowing drivers to more easily compare pump prices near them may also prove beneficial.

'The question drivers may have, however, is how long the review will take and, crucially, when they might see a change to what they pay every time they fill up.'

Daily Mail

Footprints of the 26ft-long sauropod - the world's largest dinosaur species - that roamed the Earth 100 million years ago are spotted in the stones of the courtyard at a restaurant in China

Gigantic footprints of the world’s largest dinosaur species, a sauropod, which roamed the Earth 100 million years ago have been uncovered in the courtyard of a restaurant in China. Sauropods are distinguished by their massive size, they could grow up to 50 feet long, and their long necks and...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

