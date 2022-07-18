I found a terrifying stranger in our home after our vacation – he wanted to ‘play doctor and perform surgery on us’

A TERRIFYING stranger was reportedly found living in a couple's home when they returned from vacation as he allegedly wanted to "play doctor" with them.

James Campbell, 36, and his wife Brittany, 37, were left stunned when they came face-to-face with Ezequiel Zayas when they returned to their Honolulu home in September 2019.

James Campbell, 36, and his wife Brittany, 37, found the strange man in their home Credit: KHON

Ezequiel Zayas is pictured in a video he had filmed while inside the home Credit: KHON

However, the couple then made a series of haunting discoveries inside their property once they managed to force their way back into the house.

Their harrowing ordeal is set to feature as part of the Lifetime show "Phrogging: Hider in my House", which is set to air on July 18.

Zayas, then 23, had allegedly been living inside the Campbells' home while they visited their family who lives on the US mainland.

James, who serves in the Navy, told KHON2 that he and Brittany saw Zayas standing at their front door when they returned home.

Zayas was arrested before the couple said they found knives on the bed as if he was preparing to carry out surgery, KHON2 reported.

Brittany told the New York Post: “He wanted to play doctor on us – and not in the cute little kid way.”

He allegedly penned a chilling manifesto, which included plans on how to turn the couple into perfect people, according to the Post.

The couple unearthed a series of chilling notes on the computer and James told KHON2 their home was left in "chaos".

Brittany said she felt “terror” as the pair uncovered Zayas’ alleged plans.

She told KHON2: “He violated – he violated our family, he violated our home.”

Cops revealed that Zayas was charged with burglary, but a judge allowed him to be put on supervised release until his trial.

Phrogging is when a person secretly lives in someone else’s home.

It’s thought to derive from the term “frogging” when the animals jump from place to place.

The series features 10 episodes and is set to uncover 20 cases of phrogging.

Jessica Everleth, who is the executive director of the series, told MediaVillage that people initially think their home has been haunted by a ghost, before realizing they are the victim of an intruder.

She explained that a so-called phrogger is different from a squatter.

She said: "Someone may move into a new home and find that someone's been living in, or has access to their basement, a crawl space, or their attic."

Everleth claimed that phrogger's "want to observe the person and make them [homeowners] feel they're going crazy."