All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The crystal clear waters of Smith Mountain Lake in the Roanoke Region of south-central Virginia are a gift to any lake lover. The lake was created in the 1960s with the erection of the Smith Mountain Dam. In addition to providing clean energy, the dam has bequeathed the region with a water wonderland. The sprawling lake has about 500 miles of shoreline and covers an area of 32 square miles. This leaves boaters with plenty of room to maneuver, even on busy days.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO