SCC Hires New Instructor to Lead Agribusiness Technology. Dawn Hinshaw has been named the new Agribusiness Technology instructor at Southeastern Community College. Hinshaw has a rich history of cultivating a love for agriculture that started in her childhood. She credits a local farm for that sparked interest. After taking a few agriculture classes as a teenager she decided to attend North Carolina State University and graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Agricultural Education. Hinshaw comes to SCC with nine years of experience teaching at West Columbus High School. Since beginning her career she has received her masters degree in Agricultural Education from North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State University. She was named Teacher of the Year at West Columbus High School and Teacher of the Year for the South Central FFA Region.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO