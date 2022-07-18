Wildlife Rehabilitators in Short Supply State Needs Many More to Keep Up With Demand for Services

GEISMAR, La. — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and BASF Senior Vice President Tom Yura announced the company will invest in the development of its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, or MDI, capacity at its Louisiana chemical complex in Geismar. BASF plans to expand the production of MDI from 300,000 metric tons to almost 600,000 metric tons. MDI is used by customers to produce polyurethane foams and related materials for construction, insulation, automotive and packaging goods.

