Marion City Council to meet tonight at 6 p.m.

MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – The city of Marion is still holding in there. Emergency management crews have worked tirelessly to make sure everyone has bottled water, with the boil water order still ongoing. “Last week we did have a main break down on Sturgis Road,” said Danielle Duncan, Planning...
A young Carmi entrepreneur has launched a new business in Carmi. Alex Issawi and his girlfriend Katie are celebrating the grand opening of Kapi Corner at 1008 West Main Street. Alex, who graduated with honors from Carmi – White County in 2020 just recently finished up another milestone. You...
A new show coming to Paducah 2, the community access channel of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, will take a deep dive into the history of Paducah. The show, Rivertown Revelations: Exploring Paducah's Past, is produced by J.T. Crawford. Crawford works with WKCTC and is Associate Editor of Paducah Life Magazine. He also has a passion for the history of this area.
Two Crossville residents have turned themselves in on White County warrants. On Saturday July 16th, at around 5 PM, 51 year old Teresa Rae Melton of 315 Allen Street, walked into the lobby of the Carmi Police Department to turn herself in on a warrant for deceptive practice. Melton paid a $250 bond and was released.
As the city of Marion works through the third month of its water emergency, the need is growing for volunteers to help distribute bottled water. Individuals, businesses and church groups are urged to get on the morning or afternoon schedule to work in the old city armory. You can call City Hall at 270-965-2266.
Carol Ann Jackson, 77, of Marion, Illinois and formerly of McLeansboro, Illinois, passed away at 11:53 p.m. on Friday, July 07, 2022, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana. Mrs. Jackson was born on Nov. 23, 1944 in Morocco, Indiana, the daughter of Wilbur H. and Dorothea...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — An Illinois Department of Transportation employee has died after he was involved in a crash in Murphysboro Wednesday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened around 10:49 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 127 and Ava Road in Murphysboro, the sheriff's...
PADUCAH — McCracken, Calloway and Graves counties are in the red on the Kentucky COVID-19 COVID018 community levels map. However, local hospitals say this isn't impacting hospitalization rates. At Baptist Health Paducah, there have been between five to nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past six to eight...
ULLIN, Ill. — A St. Louis woman died Monday after being found unresponsive in a Pulaski County jail cell, roughly 30 miles east of Cape Girardeau. Illinois State Police said authorities found the 47-year-old unnamed woman in her cell July 14. Authorities then took her to a local hospital....
SESSER, Ill. – Boater Trey McKinney of Carbondale, Illinois, the reigning Illini Division Angler of the Year, caught five bass Saturday weighing 16 pounds, 1 ounces, to win the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Rend Lake. The tournament was the third event for the Bass Fishing League Illini Division. McKinney earned $5,244 for his victory.
CHESTER – Randolph County States Attorney Jeremy Walker has obtained arrest warrants for Jacob Reeder of Campbell Hill, Illinois and Taylor Collins most recently of Fayetteville, Illinois for their involvement in last week’s burglary on Eden Road in rural Randolph County. Both Collins and Reeder have each been...
The White County Sheriff’s Department has received multiple reports of theft and burglary. On July 3rd, William Scott South of 105 First Street in Enfield reported someone had broken into his home while he was out of town. South told Officer Matt Wicker that when he returned home he noticed that a lock had been cut off of his side door. He stated that he lives alone so no one else should have been in the home. Wicker asked South if he knew if anything had been taken, but he had not yet taken an inventory of the home. South told the officer that he would get a list together of everything stolen, including serial numbers on the items if at all possible. No further information has been made available.
On Tuesday, a Paducah doctor pleaded not guilty to charges of strangulation and assault. Dr. Clifford Freeman entered a not guilty plea during an arraignment hearing in Mccracken County District Court, according to the county clerk's office. They said he is expected to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2.
A Paducah man was arrested late Saturday night following a traffic stop. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a vehicle was stopped on South 30th Street, near Fairmont Drive. The driver, 21-year-old Jordan L. Harmon, was found to have oxycodone with him, and no prescription for the medication. Harmon...
A Symsonia woman was arrested Sunday night as the result of a traffic stop on Caldwell Street. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that the stop occurred at approximately 9:30 pm. During the investigation, it was discovered that a passenger in the vehicle, 43-year-old Chasidy Fowler, allegedly was in possession...
Multiple law enforcement, emergency vehicles and fire departments from the area have been to assist at the scene of a traffic accident on Route 141 & Shawneetown-Herald Blacktop. Information from an eye witness says that a semi tractor and two passenger cars are involved in the accident. All we know at this time is Air Evac has been requested. At this time we do not have any information on who is involved or their conditions. Stay tuned to WRUL.com for more updates on this story.
A traffic stop Saturday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man, and recovery of a stolen motorcycle. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy stopped a motorcycle on Old Mayfield Road, near Rosewood Drive, at approximately 3:30 pm. The driver, 49-year-old Shane L. Jones, was found...
JOHNSON COUNTY - A woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash this morning on Interstate 24 in Johnson County. According to police, the accident occurred this morning around 10:50 a.m. on I-24 eastbound near MM-12. Police say a vehicle driven by Kim S. Lamb, 47,...
