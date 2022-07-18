ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

Marion City Council to meet tonight at 6 p.m.

By Nathan Prewett
tncontentexchange.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA meeting of the Marion City Council will take place tonight at 6...

www.tncontentexchange.com

spotonillinois.com

June 28 Perry County primary results

Participating Perry County Ace Hardware stores offering 20 percent off select Craftsman tools until July 31. You can find great savings on select Craftsman V20 power tools, outdoor power equipment, and accessories. Once you buy one tool of the V20 line, you'll want to renovate your... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
PERRY COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Marion Water Crisis: Water pipeline burst

MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – The city of Marion is still holding in there. Emergency management crews have worked tirelessly to make sure everyone has bottled water, with the boil water order still ongoing. “Last week we did have a main break down on Sturgis Road,” said Danielle Duncan, Planning...
MARION, KY
wrul.com

Young Carmi Entrepreneur Launches Business

A young Carmi entrepreneur has launched a new business in Carmi. Alex Issawi and his girlfriend Katie are celebrating the grand opening of Kapi Corner at 1008 West Main Street. Alex, who graduated with honors from Carmi – White County in 2020 just recently finished up another milestone. You...
CARMI, IL
westkentuckystar.com

New show takes deep dive into Paducah history

A new show coming to Paducah 2, the community access channel of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, will take a deep dive into the history of Paducah. The show, Rivertown Revelations: Exploring Paducah's Past, is produced by J.T. Crawford. Crawford works with WKCTC and is Associate Editor of Paducah Life Magazine. He also has a passion for the history of this area.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Marion still needs volunteers to distribute bottled water

As the city of Marion works through the third month of its water emergency, the need is growing for volunteers to help distribute bottled water. Individuals, businesses and church groups are urged to get on the morning or afternoon schedule to work in the old city armory. You can call City Hall at 270-965-2266.
MARION, KY
Daily Register

Carol Ann Jackson of Marion

Carol Ann Jackson, 77, of Marion, Illinois and formerly of McLeansboro, Illinois, passed away at 11:53 p.m. on Friday, July 07, 2022, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana. Mrs. Jackson was born on Nov. 23, 1944 in Morocco, Indiana, the daughter of Wilbur H. and Dorothea...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

IDOT employee dies after crash in Murphysboro, Illinois

JACKSON COUNTY, IL — An Illinois Department of Transportation employee has died after he was involved in a crash in Murphysboro Wednesday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened around 10:49 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 127 and Ava Road in Murphysboro, the sheriff's...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
majorleaguefishing.com

17-Year-Old Trey McKinney Claims Second Straight Illini Division Victory on Rend Lake

SESSER, Ill. – Boater Trey McKinney of Carbondale, Illinois, the reigning Illini Division Angler of the Year, caught five bass Saturday weighing 16 pounds, 1 ounces, to win the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Rend Lake. The tournament was the third event for the Bass Fishing League Illini Division. McKinney earned $5,244 for his victory.
CARBONDALE, IL
suntimesnews.com

Suspects in Eden Road burglary are identified

CHESTER – Randolph County States Attorney Jeremy Walker has obtained arrest warrants for Jacob Reeder of Campbell Hill, Illinois and Taylor Collins most recently of Fayetteville, Illinois for their involvement in last week’s burglary on Eden Road in rural Randolph County. Both Collins and Reeder have each been...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Reports Of Theft And Burglary Made To The White County Sheriff’s Department

The White County Sheriff’s Department has received multiple reports of theft and burglary. On July 3rd, William Scott South of 105 First Street in Enfield reported someone had broken into his home while he was out of town. South told Officer Matt Wicker that when he returned home he noticed that a lock had been cut off of his side door. He stated that he lives alone so no one else should have been in the home. Wicker asked South if he knew if anything had been taken, but he had not yet taken an inventory of the home. South told the officer that he would get a list together of everything stolen, including serial numbers on the items if at all possible. No further information has been made available.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah doctor pleads not guilty to charges of assault, strangulation

On Tuesday, a Paducah doctor pleaded not guilty to charges of strangulation and assault. Dr. Clifford Freeman entered a not guilty plea during an arraignment hearing in Mccracken County District Court, according to the county clerk's office. They said he is expected to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah man arrested following late night traffic stop

A Paducah man was arrested late Saturday night following a traffic stop. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a vehicle was stopped on South 30th Street, near Fairmont Drive. The driver, 21-year-old Jordan L. Harmon, was found to have oxycodone with him, and no prescription for the medication. Harmon...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Symsonia woman arrested on Paducah drug charges

A Symsonia woman was arrested Sunday night as the result of a traffic stop on Caldwell Street. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that the stop occurred at approximately 9:30 pm. During the investigation, it was discovered that a passenger in the vehicle, 43-year-old Chasidy Fowler, allegedly was in possession...
SYMSONIA, KY
wrul.com

Traffic Accident Reported On 141 Involving Semi And Passenger Cars

Multiple law enforcement, emergency vehicles and fire departments from the area have been to assist at the scene of a traffic accident on Route 141 & Shawneetown-Herald Blacktop. Information from an eye witness says that a semi tractor and two passenger cars are involved in the accident. All we know at this time is Air Evac has been requested. At this time we do not have any information on who is involved or their conditions. Stay tuned to WRUL.com for more updates on this story.
SHAWNEETOWN, IL
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken traffic stop leads to arrest, recovery of stolen motorcycle

A traffic stop Saturday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man, and recovery of a stolen motorcycle. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy stopped a motorcycle on Old Mayfield Road, near Rosewood Drive, at approximately 3:30 pm. The driver, 49-year-old Shane L. Jones, was found...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wfcnnews.com

Woman seriously injured after crashing into semi on I-24

JOHNSON COUNTY - A woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash this morning on Interstate 24 in Johnson County. According to police, the accident occurred this morning around 10:50 a.m. on I-24 eastbound near MM-12. Police say a vehicle driven by Kim S. Lamb, 47,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL

