Marion City Council to meet tonight at 6 p.m.

The White County Sheriff’s Department has received multiple reports of theft and burglary. On July 3rd, William Scott South of 105 First Street in Enfield reported someone had broken into his home while he was out of town. South told Officer Matt Wicker that when he returned home he noticed that a lock had been cut off of his side door. He stated that he lives alone so no one else should have been in the home. Wicker asked South if he knew if anything had been taken, but he had not yet taken an inventory of the home. South told the officer that he would get a list together of everything stolen, including serial numbers on the items if at all possible. No further information has been made available.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO