Sir Tom Jones has denied rumours that he collapsed ahead of his show in Budapest.The 82-year-old was forced to cancel his MVM Dome concert (12 July) at short notice, causing speculation about what had happened.In an Instagram post, the singer set the record straight: “I did NOT ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour.”Jones said the cancellation was in fact due to a diagnosed case of viral laryngitis, which he is now on medication for.He did however want to apologise to disappointed fans for the cancellation at such short notice and told those concerned that the show...

