On Wednesday night, the ESPY Awards were held in Los Angeles, California. They are hosted this year by four-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry. One of the early awards happens to be one of the more important and impressive awards given. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp won the ESPY Award given to the player with the Best Championship Performance. Kupp was named Super Bowl LVI MVP as the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-21.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO