ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Seeker: A Well-Meaning Hike to Daffodil Flats Falls Flat

By Katie Grant
qcnerve.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring quarantine, I became borderline obsessed with physical activity and “getting my steps in” (who can relate?). I found myself checking my steps counter regularly, using exercise as a tool to keep my anxiety in check. In turn, hiking became part and parcel of my newfound outdoor workout...

qcnerve.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road at Chimney Rock

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
CHIMNEY ROCK, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Autumn at Land of Oz: A Wizard of Oz Theme Park Near Banner Elk NC

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Every year in September, visitors to the NC High Country have a rare opportunity to explore the child-like dreamland of a Wizard of Oz theme park. Tucked away in the small town of...
BANNER ELK, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Intersection improvements underway along N.C. 16 Business

DENVER – Work is underway at a pair of often-maligned intersections where Pilot Knob Road intersects N.C. 16 Business. Pilot Knob has developed into somewhat of an unintended bypass for drivers looking to avoid congestion at the intersection of N.C. 16 Business and N.C. 73. In turn, data shows the two-lane road has become quite dangerous, especially at its northern intersection with N.C. 16 Business, which features an unusual design.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morganton, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
City
Nebo, NC
WYFF4.com

Woman uses 'teacher voice' to shoo bear off North Carolina porch deck

SAPPHIRE, N.C. — An Upstate woman was not having any of it when a bear climbed onto the porch of her vacation house and tried to steal her bird feeders. Debbie Tomlinson, a former Greenville County, South Carolina, school teacher, and her husband, of Simpsonville, were at their condominium in Sapphire, North Carolina, last week when she said her husband called to her about a bear being on the porch.
SAPPHIRE, NC
WLOS.com

Number of COVID-19 cases creeps back up in Western North Carolina

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing across the nation, a local doctor is urging people to get ready for the next wave. The CDC reported hospitalizations in the United States are back up to March levels, but AdventHealth's Dr. Doctor Teresa Herbert said, so far, they remain low in Western North Carolina.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

AVL Murder Suspect at Large, Cawthorn Introduces Bill Aimed at Abortion

(Asheville, NC) -- A manhunt is underway for the suspect in a deadly Asheville shooting. A woman was killed and a man was injured when gunfire erupted at the Aston Park Towers on French Broad Street Friday night. Officers are now seeking 20-year-old Menelik Nesanet [[ MEN-uh-lick NESS-uh-net ]] for murder and other charges. He's wanted for nearly a dozen felony warrants in Virginia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Daffodils#Barns#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
Statesville Record & Landmark

Hickory resident celebrates her 100th birthday; she served Catawba County Schools, worked as a chemist and remains an active community member

Frances Landaas turned 100 years old Thursday in the company of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her friends in Hickory. Landaas was born in LaFollette, Tennessee, on July 14, 1922. Her mother was Stella Wolfe and her father was the Rev. T.R. Wolfe. She had two sisters, Jane and Mary Ann.
HICKORY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Lightning strikes three trees in Boone on Monday

At least three trees in Boone, in two different locations, were struck by lightning during storms on Monday evening. Yolanda Adams said via social media, “At dinner time we heard the loudest thunder ever to the point we all jumped out of our seats. Somehow this lightning hit two of our trees right next to our house.”
BOONE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Cleveland, McDowell, Polk, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Cleveland; McDowell; Polk; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Rutherford County in western North Carolina Polk County in western North Carolina Northwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 414 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Marion to 10 miles north of Rutherfordton to 9 miles northeast of Hendersonville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Forest City, Marion, Rutherfordton, Spindale, Glen Alpine, Lake Lure, Polkville, Ellenboro, Lattimore and Mooresboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Crash closes I-40 in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Multiple people were injured in a crash which forced a portion of Interstate 40 to close in Haywood County Monday afternoon in western North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-40 westbound around 3:40 p.m. near mile...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Drinks
tribpapers.com

Councilwoman’s Post Receives Backlash from Citizens

Weaverville – Several citizens have responded to, both by email and Facebook posts, Weaverville Councilwoman Michele Wood’s Facebook post about the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Tribune reported the post on its front page (June 30th, 2022). Weaverville Town Councilwoman Michele Wood posted on...
WEAVERVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy