Mosquito-borne illness alert issued in Miami-Dade after first dengue case of the year

Florida health authorities on Monday confirmed the first locally transmitted case of dengue in Miami-Dade County, a mosquito-borne illness that typically has mild symptoms but in its severe form can be life-threatening.

It is the first local case of dengue in the county in 2022, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County said.

Dengue is a virus spread through mosquito bites by infected Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, which also can carry the chikungunya and Zika viruses. The most common symptom of dengue is fever but people may also experience nausea, vomiting, rash, muscle and bone aches and unusual bleeding and bruising. Typically, people recover after a week.

About 1 in 4 people infected with dengue will get sick, and symptoms can be mild or severe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 1 in 20 people will develop severe dengue, which the CDC says can be life-threatening within a few hours and often requires care at a hospital. Severe dengue can lead to shock, internal bleeding and death.

Protecting yourself from dengue, other mosquito-borne illnesses

Health officials are encouraging Miami-Dade residents to follow these mosquito protection efforts to stop mosquitoes from multiplying:

Florida health authorities Monday issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory in Miami-Dade after confirming the county’s first locally transmitted case of dengue this year. FOTO CORTESIA DREAMSTIME TNS

Drain standing water

▪ Drain standing water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

▪ Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.

▪ Empty and clean birdbaths and pets’ water bowls at least once or twice a week.

▪ Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

▪ Maintain swimming pools in good condition and keep them appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

Protect your skin

▪ Cover your skin by wearing shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves.

▪ Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing, but not under clothing. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, and IR3535 are effective. Always read label directions carefully for the approved usage before you apply a repellent — some repellents are not suitable for children.

▪ Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

Cover doors and windows

▪ Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches and patios to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

How to treat dengue

There is no specific medicine to treat dengue, but the CDC recommends that you:

▪ See a healthcare provider if you develop a fever or have symptoms of dengue. Tell him or her about your travel.

▪ Rest as much as possible.

▪ Take acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol outside of the United States) to control fever and relieve pain.

▪ Do NOT take aspirin or ibuprofen because their anticoagulant properties can be harmful in certain cases of dengue.

▪ Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. Drink water or drinks with added electrolytes.

▪ For mild symptoms, care for a sick infant, child or family member at home.

Have dengue fever outbreaks occurred before in Florida?

Dengue fever outbreaks have occurred in Florida throughout the years.

In 2020, a dengue outbreak occurred in the Key Largo area in the Florida Keys and in 2019, locally transmitted dengue cases were confirmed in Miami-Dade County.

In addition, cases have been imported into Florida from people traveling to regions more at risk of dengue outbreaks, including the Caribbean, Central and South America and Asia, the Florida Department of Health said.

What is Miami-Dade County doing?

Weather and time permitting, authorities will use a specialized truck to spray the larvicide Bti during Tuesday’s predawn hours in Coconut Grove and Wynwood, the Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control announced.

Remember to stay back 100 feet from the truck, the agency advised.

To know when your community will be serviced, visit miamidade.gov/global/solidwaste/mosquito/truck-spraying.page.