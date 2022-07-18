John Brennan: ‘Dividends’ of Biden’s ‘controversial’ Middle East trip yet to be seen

Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, who had a Dec. 18, 2020, meeting at the White House with then-President Donald Trump, Trump’s personal lawyer Sidney Powell and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, testified to the House Jan. 6 committee behind closed doors Friday for nearly eight hours. Byrne had already acknowledged that at that meeting, he, Flynn, Powell and Trump discussed official actions Trump could take to reverse the 2020 presidential election. Apparently in the absence of White House staff, they discussed Trump ordering the military to seize voting machines, Trump replacing the acting attorney general if he refused to cooperate with Trump’s plan and Trump making Powell, and not Rudy Giuliani, his top lawyer tasked with overturning the election.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO