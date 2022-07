ASHEBORO N.C. – A local man has been charged with multiple felonies after a search warrant of his home turned up enough drugs for police to seek trafficking charges. On June 9th, 2022, the Asheboro Police Departments’ VICE/ Narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home on Finchley Ct, located off Gold Hill Rd in Asheboro. According to a report from the department officers located and seized around 35 grams of Fentanyl and approximately 4.5 grams of cocaine and marijuana, along with cash, scales, baggies, and other paraphernalia.

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO