Greenville, SC

Kopis earns spot on VAR 100 list by Accounting Today

By GSA Biz Wire
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Leading software developer Kopis has been ranked on the VAR 100 list by Accounting Today as one of the leading value-added resellers in the accounting space. The VAR 100 list is based on the direction a company’s clients and customers are headed in, the technologies...

179-Year-Old Local Manufacturing Company Names New Chief Operating Officer

GREENVILLE, SC - Kentwool, a local business established in 1843, recently named Justin Ferdinand its new Chief Operating Officer. Before making this significant decision, Kim Kent, CEO of Kentwool, spent time assessing all lines of business under the Kentwool brand. Justin initially joined the team in December 2021 as President of the Performance Division. Kentwool has efficiently adapted to an ever-changing industry for the last 179 years, and to continue doing so, it was necessary to refine its strategic operations process. Ferdinand, who has a background in manufacturing operations and data-driven decision-making, was an immediate contender for this position. Kim Kent states, “Through conversations about his assuming this dual-role, and the support of an experienced team, I knew his empowering leadership style would help position Kentwool for its next phase of growth in the wool market.”
GREENVILLE, SC
New Dental, Medical and Retail Project Coming to Pendleton

Chuck Langston, CCIM of Langston-Black Real Estate represented the Purchaser, Future FDH Projects, LLC, in the acquisition of a 10-acre parcel located on Highway 76 in Pendleton, SC. This will be the site of a new Dental Practice and other medical and retail projects. Ryan Keese of Keese Realty represented the Sellers.
PENDLETON, SC
Mark Schreiber of Safeguards Consulting to speak at ASIS conference

Simpsonville, South Carolina – Mark Schreiber, president of Safeguards Consulting, will be speaking at the upcoming ASIS International Global Security Exchange conference in Atlanta on September 14th. In his presentation to international attendees from security industries around the world, Mark will discuss the new exciting “Digital Twins” technology and their implications for the security design world. Mr. Schreiber will be speaking with Dr. Javier Irizarry of Georgia Tech and Kelly Watt of Visual Plan.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
KM Fabrics gets Clean Air GOLD certification

Greenville, S.C. – All KM Fabrics 100% Inherently Flame-Resistant polyester velvets have been certified by Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Intertek’s Clean Air Certification validates the level of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions from products using a global network of testing labs accredited to ISO 17025.
GREENVILLE, SC
South Carolina State
Governor appoints Bedingfield as chairman of South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board

Eric Bedingfield, governmental affairs director at Greenville Technical College, has been appointed by Governor Henry McMaster as chairman of the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board, the group charged with disbursement decisions for South Carolina Opioid Settlement Funds from the 2022 National Opioids Settlement and future settlements. More than $360...
LawyerLisa Elder Care Coordinator Achieves Certified Dementia Practitioner Designation

Columbia, SC – LawyerLisa, LLC is pleased to announce Elder Care Coordinator, Cassandra Ignatowicz, has successfully completed the requirements necessary to receive the Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) designation by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. The CDP program of the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioner’s promotes standards...
COLUMBIA, SC
Greenville Area Parkinson Society names Jody Hamblett as Executive Director

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Area Parkinson Society has announced Jody Hamblett as its new Executive Director. Hamblett has been in non-profit leadership for more than two decades. Prior to coming to GAPS, she was the Executive Director of Asheville Humane Society where, in the middle of a pandemic, she increased revenue by almost a $1 million.
GREENVILLE, SC
Randy Murr Selected As The Inaugural Barbara Stone Community Leadership Award Honoree

Greenville, S.C. – The Barbara Stone Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on supporting visionary and creative programs and initiatives for individuals with disabilities, presented Randy Murr with the first-ever Barbara Stone Community Leadership Award. The award was created in 2022 to honor a leader who has shown the same commitment, initiative and spirit as the late Barbara Stone, who made a profound impact on the quality of life for people living with disabilities in Greenville County.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
