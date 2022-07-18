ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood Wood Forgoes The Velcro Strap For Their Upcoming adidas Forum Lows

By Michael Le
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere exists a certain brand of sneaker enthusiasts who are quick to point an X-ACTO knife at their very own sneakers. And among the big names, adidas is one of the most likely to elicit this behavior. Similar to what was done to the UltraBOOST — which was often stripped of...

Olive-Colored Reflective Panels Cover This Nike Air Max 95

While not in the midst of any milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been emerging in handfuls of colorways as of recent. For its next ensemble, the Sergio Lozano-design has seemingly turned to military garb for its inspiration, donning a near-tonal olive green look. Light grey contrast arrives via swoosh logos and other branding, while the majority of the sole unit indulges in a black arrangement that makes the Air Max sneaker perfect for autumn and winter. In addition to the original reflective detailing that has been featured on Lozano’s work since 1995, the impending drop boasts a swoosh-covered reflective panel near the vamp that wraps around the entirety of the upper. In the right lighting situation, the design cue helps bring the muted offering alive.
The Unreleased Air Jordan 8 “Paprika” Sample Is Releasing In September

Jordan Brand is diving deep in the unreleased sample archives for an upcoming release that has never seen the light of day on a store shelf. The shoe in question is this white, black, and red colorway of the Air Jordan 8 that first surfaced back in 1993 during the silhouettes initial run.
Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
The Nike Air Max Penny Surfaces In “Rattan” Colorway

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 is currently enjoying quite the resurgence, as classic colorways have appeared throughout the past year. What’s more, the brand has even enlisted the assistance of Whitaker Group boutique Social Status, who recently dropped not just one but two “Recess” inspired offerings.
Overgrown Vines Wrap The Swoosh Of This Air Jordan 1 Mid

Just a few seasons ago, Nike dedicated colorways to flora of all kinds, documenting them along the uppers of many an Air Force 1. And though less detailed compared to these prior efforts, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid proves that the brand still maintains their green thumb. Not all...
Nike Adds Brushstrokes To This Artful PG 6

Brush-stroked Swoosh logos have made their way onto the Air Jordan 1, the Air Force 1, and more. Now, it drips out of the confines of Nike Sportswear and onto a performance model as the Nike PG 6 appears in its most artful form yet. The same brush-stroke style logos...
Official Images Of The sacai x Nike Cortez

First teased in January as part of the label’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, the sacai x Nike Cortez has finally emerged via official images. To commemorate the Cortez’s 50th anniversary, the Swoosh has tapped an intimate cast of collaborators, which will include Chitose Abe. And while the Japanese designer has revisited the vintage Nike Running model’s classic “White/Varsity Royal/Varsity Red” for its joint-effort, it’s completely redesigned the sneaker’s sole unit. Close-to-the-ground cushioning accompanied by serrated traction is given a layered look à la LDWaffle, sacai’s most popular Nike collaboration to date, as well as an exposed Zoom Air system akin to top-of-the-line performance running shoes from the Swoosh. The modifications don’t top at the bottom-half, however, as profile swooshes, overlays at the heel and collars all deliver a multi-layered arrangement that gives a refreshing, experimental spin to a shoe that debuted in 1972.
The Nike Air Max 90 Cleans Up In “Fire Red”

The Air Max 90 has indulged its wilder side many a time these past few months, playing around with everything from “Desert Camo” to a wide range of pastels. But here, the silhouette shows some rare restraint, outfitting much of itself in white. The neutral sees widespread use...
Red-Toed Nike Air More Uptempos Are Arriving In Kids Sizes

The never-ending renditions of 1996’s Nike Air More Uptempo adds another tally with this new take on the classic Chicago Bulls colors. While it seems that combination of red, black, and white has made its way onto this Scottie Pippen classic one too many times, Nike surprises us with A-grade color-blocking that should have Uptempo fans in a frenzy.
The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
This Nike Air Huarache Looks Back At An OG Mowabb Colorway

Preceding all the original re-issues that landed in stores in the Fall of 2021, this Air Mowabb colorway actually surfaced in late 2019 as part of Olivia Kim’s collaborative capsule with Nike. Inspired by her youthful days in NYC and the party scene, the then-Nordstrom VP got the opportunity to design five classic silhouettes as a nod to the fashion styles of the 1990s. Part of that collection was the Air Mowabb in the original brown.black colorway, slightly modified with a mini Swoosh logo at the fore-foot and the Betty Boop hangtags.
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 Release Info Revealed

Unveiled to the world via Instagram in mid-April, the DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” collection is expected to release in the near future. Ahead of any official drop date, some details have been clarified by reputable sources. For starters, four retros have been confirmed...
Nike Adds New Graphics To Their Latest 40th Anniversary Air Force 1

Over the course of the Air Force 1‘s 40th, Nike has celebrated by way of both of collaborations and a number of “Anniversary Edition” colorways. And that’s clearly not all the brand has in store, as they’ve recently unveiled yet another commemorative style, which indulges in entirely different graphics.
Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherrywood” Releasing December 3rd

The Air Jordan 2 continuous its dichotomous nature as the 1987 model appears in both OG-style color-blocking and far-out design concepts through collaborative routes. Nina Chanel Abney and Union Los Angeles have done impressive jobs at re-imagining the second Air Jordan model, but Jordan Brand’s also sticking to the proven formula of simple colorway swaps for its upcoming release slate.
The Nike Little Posite One Delivers New Multi-Color Offering

The Nike Air Foamposite One saw a slight resurgence late last year, as COMME des GARÇONS helped bring attention back to the beloved silhouette. Few releases have come about since said collaboration, however, but that may soon change as the Little Posite One will soon deliver a new multi-color offering.
First Look At The Air Jordan 37 “Jayson Tatum”

As the world awaits for the debut of the Air Jordan 37, reliable sneaker leakers have unveiled what may be the next exclusive Jumpman-branded sneaker for Jayson Tatum. Quite possibly the last Air Jordan the Boston Celtics guard wears before receiving his own signature model, the silhouette indulges in a mix of vanilla-like hues accompanied by “University Red” flair. The most personalized touch on the sneaker arrives via the mudguards, which are covered with imagery with significant meaning to Tatum. Underfoot, the cutting-edge sole unit solution indulges in a semi-translucent, gum brown bottom that injects style to the made-for-basketball proposition.
Nike Gets Sunny With This Air Max 97

The Nike Air Max 97 is expected to close out its 25th anniversary with a return to the original “Silver Bullet” colorway. Before, however, it’s dressed up in a straightforward “White” and yellow ensemble. Everything from the full-length Air Max unit underfoot to the pull...
Royal Blue Accents This Nike Air Max 95 “Reflective”

Nike has tweaked the ever-ubiquitous “Triple Black” colorway many a time these past few decades. And with this upcoming Air Max 95, the brand has paired said scheme with blue accents and a series of reflective panels. Said blues are relegated to the branding, mainly, highlighting the Swoosh...
Suede Lettering Adorns This Upcoming Nike Air More Uptempo

The Air More Uptempo has been unveiled in only a few colorways this Summer, most of which are expected to release during the latter half of the year. And to ensure the silhouette has enough to last through Fall/Winter, Nike is adding to the calendar yet another versatile pair. Here,...
