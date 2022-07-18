Texas’ Grape Capital Celebrates 10th Annual Vineyard Festival

A Texas Tech student has started a business that seems to be scooping in the dough. Well, technically, it's not dough that they're scooping. Twenty-one-year-old Brook Lundgren, originally from Midland, is a student at the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech and the owner of Brooks Pet Clean-Up. In an interview with KFYO News, Lundgren says he got the idea to start his business during the Covid-19 lockdown while stuck at home in Midland. He started browsing through social media where he noticed a need for someone to clean up after pets. The business of cleaning up poop allowed Lundgren to be able to observe the CDC's recommended 6-foot distance protocols while still maintaining a great relationship with clients.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO