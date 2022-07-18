ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Jalen Battles drafted by Tampa Bay Rays in 2022 MLB Draft

By Courtney Mims
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Former Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth round as the 164th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Battles came back to Arkansas for a second year and posted a .289/.364/.480 slash line this season with the Razorbacks.

He also had 10 home runs and helped this Razorbacks team win the Regionals and Super Regionals and head back to Omaha.

He’s the fourth Razorback to hear his name called in this year’s draft after Cayden Wallace, Peyton Pallette and Robert Moore.

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

