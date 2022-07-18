ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Fantasy Football News: J.K. Dobbins Questionable for Week 1? (2022)

Cover picture for the articleLet’s take a look at the latest news and notes around fantasy football. To stay up to date on all of the latest fantasy football news, be sure to follow @FantasyProsNFL on Twitter and bookmark the FantasyPros NFL Player News page. Get the FantasyPros News App for iOS...

TMZ.com

Teddy Bridgewater Calls Out NFL Players, Stop Pretending To Be 'Gangsta'

Teddy Bridgewater is calling on his fellow NFL players to quit pretending to be hard and start acting like role models ... releasing a lengthy message to all the guys who act "gangsta," but are really only "football tough." The Miami Dolphins QB shared his thoughts on the matter in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s expected suspension length, revealed

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still in the middle of a serious situation. While he has already been cleared of criminal charges stemming from multiple counts of indecent and sexual assault plus an attempted assault count, there remains the possibility of a suspension from the NFL. And given the gravity of the issues Watson is dealing with, it’s likely that any suspension or penalty that the NFL would mete might likely be significant in nature.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Patriots Rookie Was Reportedly Released On Monday

The New England Patriots made a minor roster move on Monday a little more than a week before the beginning of training camp. The Patriots waived rookie long snapper Ross Reiter out of Colorado State earlier today. Reiter was signed as an undrafted free agent in the spring. A semifinalist...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley: WR Fit Should Sign with Texans?

FRISCO - Maybe the Houston Texans feel like they've filled up their receivers room. Or maybe a Texas native - and former Dallas Cowboys standout - could help. The Texans entered the offseason in need of playmakers to maximize the development of Davis Mills. They took a big step in the right direction with the additions of Alabama receiver John Metchie III and running backs Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Raiders Announce They've Signed Free Agent Wide Receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders have made an addition to their wide receiver group. They announced on social media that they had agreed to terms with Isaiah Zuber. They also placed defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols on the Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP).
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Jeff Wilson to operate as 49ers' primary backup

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, RB Jeff Wilson is expected to be the San Francisco 49ers' primary backup running back behind RB Elijah Mitchell. (Matt Barrows, The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Shanahan-led offenses have been confusing for fantasy managers every season, and 2022 isn't expected to be any...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Leonard Fournette minicamp weight 'not a good sign'

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports "coaches were not happy, and that's an understatement," in response to Leonard Fournette beginning mandatory minicamp weighing nearly 260 pounds. (BucsWire) Fantasy Impact:. Fournette has yet to impress the Tampa Bay coaching staff this offseason after not attending OTAs and now beginning...
TAMPA, FL
Axios

MLB attendance: 23 of 30 teams are down this season

MLB attendance entering the All-Star break is down for 23 of 30 teams compared to the same time frame in 2019, representing a league-wide decrease of 6.4%. Why it matters: The reasons for the decline are varied, but assuming the pace holds this will be the fifth consecutive non-pandemic-restricted season with declining attendance.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts: Best 2022 NFL offseason moves that will put Indianapolis over the top

Many have the Indianapolis Colts pegged as the favorites in the AFC South. We’ll see how it plays out though, as the Tennessee Titans still have a talented roster without AJ Brown. Regardless, this franchise is going to be competitive but could use an upgrade in a couple of key areas. For that reason, we look at the biggest offseason moves the Colts must make to put the 2022 roster over the top.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fantasypros.com

Breece Hall and Jets hoping to avoid holdout

With the New York Jets slated to begin training camp on July 19, second-round draft pick RB Breece Hall looked like he may be a holdout candidate. But after not reaching a deal, the rookie has been in the building all morning in order to reach an agreement just in time for training camp. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter)
NFL
FanSided

2022 AFC predictions and where the Miami Dolphins might land

2022 AFC predictions won’t rule out the Miami Dolphins but getting into the postseason won’t be easy for any team in this conference. This year’s run for the post-season is going to be a long and tough battle across the entire conference. No one will have a simple path to the postseason like say, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who could probably sleep throughout the season and still win the division.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
fantasypros.com

Wan'Dale Robinson signs his rookie contract with Giants

New York Giants second-round pick WR Wan’Dale Robinson signed his rookie deal — a four-year contract worth about $8.2 million. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Coming out of Kentucky, many considered the pick of Robinson to either be a reach or redundant to second-year WR Kadarius Toney. But after investing high draft capital into both players, the Giants will likely find a way to utilize both of their skill sets at the same time. Both Robinson and Toney are capable of running from the slot and are most dangerous with the ball in their hands. Robinson is a former running back, and you can tell in his play style. At just 5-foot-8, he put up 1,334 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his final college season. In Year 1, though, he may not be more than a gadget player, which is reflected in his average draft position of WR102. In a deep Giants receiving room, he may not be relevant this season outside of dynasty formats.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Top Bust Candidates on Each NFL Team (2022 Fantasy Football)

Busts. They can sink your fantasy season. The definition of a bust is subjective, but the general concept is that a player severely underperforms relative to where they were being drafted during draft season. Boom = overperforming. Bust = underperforming. Our analysts combed through the NFL rosters and identified the...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Christian Watson signs four-year rookie deal

The Green Bay Packers have signed rookie WR Christian Watson to a four-year contract, according to ESPN's Field Yates. (Field Yates on Twitter) Watson is entering a WR core in flux after the Packers moved WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and lost WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs. With an absurd 224 targets to redistribute in Green Bay, someone is bound to emerge as a winner. However, QB Aaron Rodgers hasn't been known as a guy to throw to rookies so far in his career. The aforementioned Adams and Valdes-Scantling have tied for the most passes caught by a rookie from Rodgers at just 38 each. However, somebody has to catch those missing targets, and Watson might just become a beneficiary based on need. Watson is currently being drafted on average as the WR55 in PPR formats, according to FantasyPros, just eight spots behind teammate WR Allen Lazard who has been with the Packers for four seasons and has never caught more than 40 passes.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Boston

Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from USFL

BOSTON -- The Patriots have made a depth addition ahead of training camp, signing defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr., who played in the USFL this past season. Pharms had 31 tackles and two sacks for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL, and he certainly qualifies as an under-the-radar player entering camp. He played collegiately at Friends University, after starting his collegiate career at junior college. Pharms was the seventh pick of the 26th round of the USFL draft in February. That was the third round for nose tackles/defensive tackles to be drafted.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The QB Most Will Sleep on in Fantasy Football

We all know running backs and wide receivers will rule the first few rounds of a fantasy draft. While you sit there knowing who will go early on, you have to remember that quarterbacks are just as important. Most leagues will see top QB’s going early in the third round and onward. A lot of people will hate on this, but a fantasy QB sleeper pick this season is Jalen Hurts.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Overvalued Rookie Running Backs to Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at rookie running backs Pat Fitzmaurice feels are overvalued in 2022 redraft fantasy football leagues. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Overvalued Rookies to Avoid. James Cook (RB – BUF) Everyone seems to love Buffalo as a landing...
BUFFALO, NY
fantasypros.com

5 Tight Ends on New Teams (2022 Fantasy Football)

It felt like 2022 was an especially busy offseason. As a result, there are a ton of players on new teams. Let’s take a look at a few old faces in new places ahead of 2022, along with their player rankings and notes. Player rankings based on our redraft...
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Darren Waller seeking new contract

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller is seeking a new contract with two years left on his current deal. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Everyone got paid in Vegas during the 2022 NFL offseason — QB Derek Carr, WRs Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams and edge rushers Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby. That list leaves out Waller who has ascended since first signing his deal that pays him up to about 14 million over the next two years, a bargain for a player generally considered a top-five tight end. According to Spotrac, Waller's current calculated market value is around $15.5 million per year. He made an appearance at training camp, showing he isn't threatening a holdout at this point, and the two parties are continuing to work on a deal, according to Rapoport. In a suddenly loaded Las Vegas offense, Waller is currently going on average at TE5 in PPR leagues, according to FantasyPros, a mark he has cleared twice in the last three years.
NFL

