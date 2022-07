The Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers have "reengaged" in trade discussions surrounding Buddy Hield in recent days, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "There has been some talks reengaged between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers. Now that would center around a Buddy Hield deal and could be a deal that could include Russell Westbrook if you're also talking about having Myles Turner in that deal. Or perhaps it could be a secondary move where you would be talking about a Talen Horton-Tucker type of package to get Buddy Hield."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO