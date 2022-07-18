Video: 5 Overvalued Rookies to Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football)
Every year there are rookies that surprise and rise up the rankings once the season begins, these are NOT them. Instead, we’re turning our attention to highly regarded first-year players who are raising...
Teddy Bridgewater is calling on his fellow NFL players to quit pretending to be hard and start acting like role models ... releasing a lengthy message to all the guys who act "gangsta," but are really only "football tough." The Miami Dolphins QB shared his thoughts on the matter in...
Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater called out his fellow peers to start acting like role models. "Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he's gangsta," Bridgewater said. "You went to school, attended those classes, and some even got their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that's on that but the remaining 98.5% are only 'football tough.'
It is not quite Vontae Davis calling it quits at halftime, but one NFL defender is pulling a surprise retirement of his own. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this offseason, has changed course and decided to retire instead. Goldman is 28 years old.
With the Atlanta Falcons training camp just around the corner, the eyes are squarely on the future of the franchise. How will the team portray in 2022? Will they be competitive or a top pick watch? How will the installation of the “full Dean Pees” playbook play out? And will Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder be the Falcons’ quarterback of the future?
A decision on potential disciplinary action for Deshaun Watson is expected in the near future, and there has been talk that the Cleveland Browns star could face a suspension of up to a year or longer. A new report says the punishment is unlikely to be that severe. The NFL...
July 19 marks the 20th day of free agency, and Dennis Smith Jr. who was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft is still available. The 24-year-old has played for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers in 216 career games. He has...
The NFL seeks a one-year suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson after a number of sexual assault cases are pending. Judge Sue L. Robinson is the arbitrator for the Watson case, and a suspension will likely range between two to eight games, according to a report by Pro Football Talk.
I know I know. Melvin Gordon is not someone that excites us at this point in his career. He’s 29 years old and the Broncos just drafted Javonte Williams in the 2nd round last year. Why is Gordon a sleeper? Well, Gordon is still a very solid running back. Gordon Re-upped with the Broncos on an incentive-laden deal which show’s he believes in his talent still and is going to want to prove it. Javonte Williams is great and I believe he is the better RB at this point in Gordon’s career. But, it wouldn’t shock me if Gordon handles goal-line work and splits carries with Javonte. The offense was also not good these past 2 years. Insert Russell Wilson and this offense looks a whole lot better. I expect the Broncos to score much more and have a better overall offense. This means more opportunity for both RB’s. The issue with Javonte Williams is that his ADP is in the 2nd round. Where as Gordon’s ADP is at the start of the 7th. It wouldn’t shock me if they end up with similar stats and you are able to get Gordon five rounds later. While he may not provide the same flash he used to, Gordon will still be productive. He should be able to post solid RB2/RB3 numbers this season and be a valuable sleeper.
One NFL coach has made a big announcement. Romeo Crennel has announced his retirement from the league after coaching for 50 years. He spent the last eight seasons with the Houston Texans as an assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, senior advisor for football performance and interim head coach. In his...
NFL season is right around the corner, and fans are going to be treated to some fresh looks when their teams take the field. That's thanks to the league's decision to get rid of its one-helmet rule, allowing teams more flexibility with their uniforms. Any team that wants to add a second helmet will have to make that decision by July 31, and several have already rolled in.
NBA Summer League is Las Vegas serves multiple functions. It gathers almost every league executive in one place a week after free agency opens. It allows young players and deep reserves to get onto the court and show what they can do. But more than anything, Summer League is intriguing because it’s the first time we get to see the new rookies in an NBA uniform.
With the uncertainty in the Cleveland Browns QB room, they have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former first round pick Josh Rosen. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) With Baker Mayfield gone, and a Deshaun Watson suspension looming, Rosen will get a chance to make the opening day roster for the Browns. After being drafted 10th overall in 2018, Rosen, 25, has never been able to put it together on the field in limited opportunity. For his career Rosen has a very lackluster TD/INT Ratio of 12TDs/21INTs in 24 games (16 started). Nonetheless, Rosen will get an opportunity to prove his top draft talent was legit, and if Watson is suspended for a considerable portion of the season Rosen could be the primary backup to Jacoby Brissett. He is most likely not worth a draft pick in any fantasy format currently, but perhaps could be a superflex option later in the season should anything happen to Brissett.
According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, RB Jeff Wilson is expected to be the San Francisco 49ers' primary backup running back behind RB Elijah Mitchell. (Matt Barrows, The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Shanahan-led offenses have been confusing for fantasy managers every season, and 2022 isn't expected to be any...
The Cleveland Browns are facing a potentially uncertain quarterback situation with a possible Deshaun Watson suspension on the way. With that in mind, the organization apparently had at least some internal discussions about adding one notable veteran. The Browns “did their homework” on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo earlier...
Which teams will crack the 2022 NFL playoff bracket?. The 2022 season is fast approaching, with training camp already underway for some teams. As is tradition, Colin Cowherd gave his predictions for how the regular season will shake out on "The Herd." Here's how it all turned out, division by...
Let’s take a look at players on Derek Brown’s 2022 Do Not Draft List. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. David Montgomery (RB – CHI) David Montgomery finished as the RB12 and RB6 in fantasy points per game in each of...
Hip Hop has grown into an industry where people can branch out and make money elsewhere based off their star power. Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley makes a comfortable amount of money from video games — and it’s a hustle that has created lucrative opportunities for those around him, too.
Madden 23's 99 Club has been officially released, with the full list of players having been revealed. The 99 Club is the highest compliment an athlete can receive in the video game world. 99 overalls are only given to the best of the best — players who have zero flaws in their position. Davante Adams is no surprise, as the star wide receiver was also in the 99 club for Madden 22. Trent Williams and Myles Garrett are both first time inductees, with Trent Williams being the first offensive lineman to do so.
Cleveland Browns fans hope that Amari Cooper will provide a boost to their offense, especially after losing wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. They wish for the four-time Pro Bowler to regain his peak form and dominate as the Browns’ primary receiver. However, The Sports Memery would...
Roster construction is a huge part of fantasy football strategy. While safety can be good to target at times, you also want to make sure you have high-upside players. Those players who can go boom also often carry bust potential. Let’s look at a few players that are boom or bust entering the 2022 fantasy football draft season.
