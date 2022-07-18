ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldier Field to Be Made Into Mattress Firm if Bears Move to Arlington Heights

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LOOP - It seems increasingly likely the city’s beloved football team, the Chicago Bears, are packing up and moving to the suburbs. The question remains, what will happen to Soldier Field, the team’s longtime home? Today it’s been confirmed that Mattress Firm, the Houston-based company with several locations throughout the...

Jack
4d ago

Turn it into a prison and start handing out really long harsh sentences to criminals

Yagottabkidding
4d ago

A shame. George Halas is rolling around uncomfortably I'm sure over the Bears no longer wanting to call Chicago home. I realize other teams kept city names while moving to stadiums in the "burbs," but Halas and the Bears were different. Me. Halas was one of the original founders of the NFL.....and the Bears? The original founding team of the new league at that time. Tough sell to still call the The Chicago Bears. Wrigley Field, where the Bears called home years ago, now sort of resembles just any other ballpark these days. All the new electronicized alterations have turned THAT place into just another mundane facility. Before all the hoopla, Wrigley was it's simple, sweet self. Today, even THAT place is nothing special for Chicago anymore. History was a kinder place years ago.

John R. Graham
4d ago

Make a prison and put Lightfoot in there first, charge? Theft of Oxygen

