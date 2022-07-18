ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dryden, NY

Dryden sees much-needed rain

967thevine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Today’s rain is ending a drought in Dryden. Town Supervisor Jason Leifer says...

967thevine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
967thevine.com

Opinions still sought in Dryden’s comprehensive plan

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — The town of Dryden still wants to hear thoughts from residents about a comprehensive plan. Jason Leifer is the town’s supervisor. He spoke with WHCU’s Joe Salzone on Monday on Ithaca’s Morning News. Feedback so far has varied. Weaknesses in broadband internet...
DRYDEN, NY
967thevine.com

Cortland adopts loan refund to help businesses, homeowners

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland Common Council has approved a revolving loan fund. Mayor Scott Steve calls it good news for everyone in the city. In other words, it’s a relief. Mayor Steve says the revolving loan fund in Cortland is the same as in Auburn. The...
CORTLAND, NY
967thevine.com

Green career expo in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A day to learn about future careers in Tompkins County. Tompkins Workforce New York and TST Boces will host a green career expo next week. All are invited to attend the free event to learn about training, certifications, and career and grant opportunities. Employment counseling services will be offered and local businesses will be in attendance. Officials say New York will be one of the largest producers of green energy and could likely lead the nation in employment in the green economic sector in the coming years.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
967thevine.com

Another paving project will close an Ithaca road for two weeks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Paving will close another road for two weeks in Ithaca. University Avenue will close from East Court Street to Lake Street on Friday. The 100-500 blocks are to be milled and paved and have the road surface repaired. A detour will be in place. The...
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dryden, NY
City
Wells, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
Dryden, NY
Government
967thevine.com

Tompkins County aims to double its food production

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County hopes to cut food insecurity rates in half. Legislators approved a plan that aims to double local food production. Cornell Professor Dr. Rachel Bezner Kerr says the plan addresses equity issues. But, Legislator Deborah Dawson questions its affordability. Dawson says the cost of...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
967thevine.com

Tompkins County plans to add backup dispatch center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County plans to add another layer of public safety. County officials are partnering with Cornell to form a backup dispatch center. Legislator Rich John says the project will add resiliency to dispatch operations. On Monday, the Public Safety Committee approved a resolution on the...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
967thevine.com

Ithaca College professor passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A professor at Ithaca College has passed away. David Turkon taught in the Department of Anthropology. His courses ranged from religion to environmental studies. The college says Mr. Turkon was an outspoken advocate for faculty and students. He was 69 years old. A celebration of...
ITHACA, NY
967thevine.com

Ithaca woman faces menacing, trespassing charges

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca woman faces menacing and trespassing charges. Ithaca Police arrested Brett McBean on Tuesday. The 42-year-old is accused of trying to break into a home on Center Street with a knife. The crime allegedly happened shortly after 10 o’clock Tuesday morning. Police say...
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Services#The Town Board
967thevine.com

Police: Cortland man caught with heroin, opioids

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland man is behind bars after getting caught with drugs. Authorities say Richard Stevens was carrying heroin, buprenorphine pills, and packaging materials on Wednesday. When officers approached him, Stevens allegedly fled, but was arrested a short time later. The 25-year-old is charged with criminal...
CORTLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy