Eugene, OR

EXPLAINER: Was Devon Allen too fast for his own good?

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Hurdler Devon Allen did not jump before the starting gun. He got disqualified for a...

A home run: US turns in record-setting medal day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Except for a single, barely perceptible flinch, this would've been a Perfect 10 for the U.S. track and field team. As it ended up, the Americans still won nine medals on home turf Sunday at world championships in what will go down as one of the most memorable days for the red, white and blue in its long, successful history. It was the best single medal day for a nation at worlds, according to meet organizers.
Reuters

Athletics-Dominant Jeruto roars to superb steeplechase gold

EUGENE, Ore., July 20 (Reuters) - Norah Jeruto delivered a devastating display of front running to win the world 3,000 metres steeplechase title in a massive championship record on Wednesday, earning gold for Kazakhstan having switched allegiance from Kenya earlier this year.
Reuters

Athletics-Wightman relishes special family victory

EUGENE, Ore., July 19 (Reuters) - Beating the Olympic champion to win a World Championship gold medal is a feeling few athletes get to experience but Jake Wightman is unique in doing it with his dad commentating on the race, live in the stadium.
The Associated Press

Rapinoe, King urge freedom for Brittney Griner at The ESPYS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Soccer player Megan Rapinoe admonished her fellow athletes for not doing enough to speak out and encouraged them to support detained WNBA star Brittney Griner at The ESPYs on Wednesday night. Griner was arrested in Russia in February after customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of transporting drugs. “For me, the most striking thing is that BG’s not here. BG deserves to be free, she’s being held as a political prisoner, obviously,” Rapinoe said while accepting a trophy for best play at the show honoring the past year’s top athletes and moments in sports. “Like what are we doing here dressed up like we are when our sister is detained abroad? We haven’t done enough, none of us. We can do more, we can support her more, and just let her know that we love her so much.”
