ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

Burn ban now in effect for Creek County through the end of July

By Micah Choquette
sapulpatimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtended triple-digit temperatures across the area and a lack of significant rain have led the Creek County Commissioners to activate an emergency burn ban for the county, as of the morning of July 18th. The ban—which...

sapulpatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
sapulpatimes.com

City Council rejects alleyway bid recommendation, work could start this week

The City Council voted on Monday evening to reject the recommendation of staff and Downtown Master Plan Project Manager David Reed to award the bid to Magnum Construction and instead give the project to a long-time contractor for the city, the locally-owned Cherokee Pride Construction. The alleyway redesign is a...
SAPULPA, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. Target Area: Choctaw; Creek; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; McIntosh; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pawnee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha Critical fire weather conditions expected to develop this afternoon RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND WEST-CENTRAL ARKANSAS The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arkansas, Sebastian county. In Oklahoma, Pushmataha, Choctaw, Pawnee, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, McIntosh, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer, and Le Flore counties. * WIND...South to southwest winds gusting 15 to 25 mph, with gusts 30 to 35 mph in the higher terrain of southeast Oklahoma. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURE...105 to 110 degrees. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Creek County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
County
Creek County, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire spreads to north Tulsa landfill

TULSA, Okla. — A large grass fire is spreading to a landfill in north Tulsa. The landfill is located near U.S. Highway 75 and East 56th Street North. Flames can easily be seen from a mile away. This is a developing story. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TCSO mourns loss of deputy who died following a medical emergency

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County deputy has passed away following a medical emergency Wednesday morning. Deputy Santiago Rodriguez was off-duty when he died. Rodriguez had been with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years, receiving multiple letters of accommodation for his service at the Tulsa County courthouse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Green Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

One dead in crash near Stroud

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said one person is dead after a crash on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County near Stroud. OHP said the crash happened Tuesday at 4:15 a.m. OHP said a Ford F-450 that was disabled in the roadway was involved in the crash, as well as a Peterbilt that was legally parked on the outside shoulder. Both were unoccupied at the time of the crash.
STROUD, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Watch as man walks in and robs bank in Bartlesville, Okla.

UPDATE: Wednesday morning Bartlesville Police Dept update information stating, “A suspect has been detained by Bartlesville Police Detectives and Osage County deputies at the Osage Casino in Skiatook Oklahoma. The suspect is a tribal citizen and the FBI has been contacted and they responded to the location last night and will take over the investigation. Thank you for all of...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
sapulpatimes.com

PHOTOS: Chieftains take part in Community Service Day

(SPS) — Chieftain Athletics held its second ChieftainStrong Community Service Day Wednesday, and the theme was “Christmas in July.”. Approximately 150 students gathered in Sapulpa High School gym to help assemble more than 30,000 Christmas lights. They finished in record time, racing one another to complete their tasks in just a couple of hours!
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Sapulpa police request assistance identifying thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sapulpa Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying an individual seen stealing from a local business early this morning. If anyone has information concerning the individual or the situation, it is asked that you call SPD at 918-224-3861 or email Officer Garr at sgarr@sapulpapd.gov.
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Man, 73, steps off sand bar and drowns in Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 73-year-old man died Friday after stepping of a sand bar in the Arkansas River and never resurfacing, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Newburn was walking along the bank of the Arkansas River in Taft, Okla. with another subject. He was calf-deep in the water when he stepped off a sand bar into approximately 3.5 feet of moving water.
TAFT, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma man drowns in Arkansas River

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Red Oak, Okla., man drowned in the Arkansas River Friday morning. The body of 73-year-old Glenn Newburn was recovered from the Arkansas River at approximately 10:35 a.m. Saturday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials. Newburn was walking with another person along the bank...
RED OAK, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Bristow Western Heritage Days Festival kicks off with Longhorn cattle drive on Historic Route 66

BRISTOW, Okla.- On Saturday, August 20, 2022, the Bristow Western Heritage Days Festival kicks off with a longhorn cattle drive down Main Street, Historic Route 66. Beginning at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the festival includes food trucks, live music, a beer tent, carnival rides, craft vendors, exhibitors, a climbing wall, boutique shopping, activities, a petting zoo, inflatables and entertainment. The Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard from Ft. Riley is visiting and festival goers can meet and greet the soldiers and the Army horses.
BRISTOW, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy