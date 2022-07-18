We Care, Barron County sets kick off meeting

All are invited to a kick off meeting for We Care, Barron County, an action-oriented coalition that aims to help solve the caregiver crisis. It will meet on Aug. 17 from 4-5 p.m. in the community room at Mosaic Technologies, 401 S. First St., Cameron. Use the Training Center entrance.

The meeting will include participants from the Aging and Disability Resource Center, Include, Respect, I Self-Direct or IRIS; Inclusa; and local assisted living facilities, schools, businesses and other community members.

The shortage of caregivers to support people is resulting in unnecessary, prolonged hospitalizations which has both emotional and financial impact. It also puts immense pressure on local hospitals which are unable to discharge people due to a lack of skilled and unskilled caregivers at local nursing homes, residential facilities or in the person’s own home.

• The average caregiver vacancy rate is 24%, up from 15% in 2016.

• A caregiver vacancy rate of more than 25% is being felt by 42% of providers.

• There are 20,655 vacant caregiver positions in long-term and residential care facilities, an increase of 4,000 since 2018.

• One in three facilities have limited admissions in the past year due to staffing vacancies while an even higher ratio is indicating they are not getting applicants to fill vacancies.

“Barron County is no exception,” the ADRC news release states. “The caregiver shortage impacts everyone in our community, and this crisis presents a significant health and safety issue for those most vulnerable. In fact, the direct caregiver workforce crisis is the most significant risk factor for individuals in need of support and only anticipated to worsen without thoughtful, community-unified efforts to do better.”

“Come to learn what is happening and share your ideas,” invites Alisa Lammers at the ADRC. “We need your help and community collaboration to address this crisis; your involvement will help support Barron County’s families, employers, schools, and most importantly, our entire community. We hope to see you there.”

To join virtually, email alisa.lammers@co.barron.wi.us for the Zoom link. For questions call her at 715-537-6225.