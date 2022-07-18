ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

We Care, Barron County sets kick off meeting

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 2 days ago

All are invited to a kick off meeting for We Care, Barron County, an action-oriented coalition that aims to help solve the caregiver crisis. It will meet on Aug. 17 from 4-5 p.m. in the community room at Mosaic Technologies, 401 S. First St., Cameron. Use the Training Center entrance.

The meeting will include participants from the Aging and Disability Resource Center, Include, Respect, I Self-Direct or IRIS; Inclusa; and local assisted living facilities, schools, businesses and other community members.

The shortage of caregivers to support people is resulting in unnecessary, prolonged hospitalizations which has both emotional and financial impact. It also puts immense pressure on local hospitals which are unable to discharge people due to a lack of skilled and unskilled caregivers at local nursing homes, residential facilities or in the person’s own home.

• The average caregiver vacancy rate is 24%, up from 15% in 2016.

• A caregiver vacancy rate of more than 25% is being felt by 42% of providers.

• There are 20,655 vacant caregiver positions in long-term and residential care facilities, an increase of 4,000 since 2018.

• One in three facilities have limited admissions in the past year due to staffing vacancies while an even higher ratio is indicating they are not getting applicants to fill vacancies.

“Barron County is no exception,” the ADRC news release states. “The caregiver shortage impacts everyone in our community, and this crisis presents a significant health and safety issue for those most vulnerable. In fact, the direct caregiver workforce crisis is the most significant risk factor for individuals in need of support and only anticipated to worsen without thoughtful, community-unified efforts to do better.”

“Come to learn what is happening and share your ideas,” invites Alisa Lammers at the ADRC. “We need your help and community collaboration to address this crisis; your involvement will help support Barron County’s families, employers, schools, and most importantly, our entire community. We hope to see you there.”

To join virtually, email alisa.lammers@co.barron.wi.us for the Zoom link. For questions call her at 715-537-6225.

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Star-Observer

‘We may not have a Hudson library': funding issue discussed at county

The Hudson Area Joint Library is in uncharted territory. New Hudson Area Public Library funding nears agreement. The city of Hudson, town of Hudson, village of North Hudson and town of St. Joseph share in the responsibility of the joint library, which serves all four communities. Over the last few...
HUDSON, WI
drydenwire.com

Caregiver Crisis Needs Community Action

BARRON COUNTY -- Do you know someone who has been impacted by the caregiver crisis? The shortage of caregivers to support people is resulting in unnecessary, prolonged hospitalizations which has both emotional and financial impact. It also puts immense pressure on our local hospitals who are unable to discharge patients due to a lack of skilled and unskilled caregivers at local nursing homes, residential facilities, or in the person’s own home.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Lawsuit filed against the city of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In June, the Eau Claire City Council voted to add hundreds of acres of land to the city as part of the Stewart-Hague annexation petition. That land was part of the town of Washington. Now, the town is filing a lawsuit against the city...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Telemark Golf Course Under Contract

CABLE, Wis. — RESORTS OF THE NORTHWOODS, LLC (RNW) has the former Telemark Golf Course Property under contract with a scheduled closing date of August 31, 2022. RNW’s plans will pave the way to transform the 496-acre property into a resort and residential community that magnifies the magnificent beauty of Wisconsin’s Northern Region.
CABLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Barron County, WI
City
Cameron, WI
Barron County, WI
Health
Barron County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
travelyouman.com

13 Things To Do In Rice Lake, WI

Visit Rice Lake in Wisconsin’s Barron County for a quick break from your stressful city life. Don’t be fooled by Rice Lake’s appearance as a sleepy town; there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation here. Rice Lake, the commercial and tourist hub of Barron County, is located next to the titular lake.
RICE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Altoona restaurant owner receives major award from state association

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Altoona restaurant owner received a major award from the state’s restaurant association Monday. Joanne Palzkill, co-owner of Draganetti’s, was named Restaurateur of the Year by the Wisconsin Restaurant Association in an event held at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire. Palzkill has...
ALTOONA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
WEAU-TV 13

Minor injuries reported after water rescue on the Eau Claire River

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Minor injuries are reported after a water rescue team was called for four teenagers who got stuck in the Eau Claire River Wednesday afternoon. The Eau Claire Fire Department says the tubers were floating down the river when the current drove them into a tree hanging over the water on the South side of the Eau Claire River upstream of the Dewey Street Bridge. Crews were able to supply life vests to them, before pulling them out on ropes.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Trial begins for Eau Claire man charged with homicide in Dunn County

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A jury trial for an Eau Claire man charged in the death of a Hayward man in Dunn County began Monday. 39-year-old Chad Turgeson is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime and is one of three people charged after Bruce McGuigan of Hayward was found dead at a Town of Dunn home on November 17, 2020.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Red Wing Crash Injures Wisconsin Woman

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Wisconsin woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Red Wing Tuesday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Highways 61 and 63 shortly after 5:30 p.m. The State Patrol’s accident report says 78-year-old Carole Severson of Cumberland, Wis. was stopped in the left turn lane on Northbound Hwy. 61. 68-year-old Robert Jensen of Lake City was traveling south on Hwy. 61, crossing Hwy. 63 when the vehicles collided.
RED WING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#We Care#Disability#Mosaic Technologies#Iris
WEAU-TV 13

Teenager hurt in Pierce County ATV crash

TOWN OF TRIMBELLE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A 14-year-old girl is hurt after crashing an ATV in rural Pierce County Saturday, July 16. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the girl lost control of the ATV she was driving trying to turn and was thrown from the vehicle.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Road closures announced for areas around Country Jam this week

TOWN OF UNION, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is implementing traffic control measures for Country Jam USA this week. From Thursday morning through Sunday morning, July 21-24, Crescent Avenue, or County Highway EE, will be closed from Curvue Road, or County Highway C, to South Town Hall Road. Traffic will be detoured around the festival area using Town Hall Road, Curvue Road, or West Cameron Street. For residents living west of Eau Claire who normally commute using Crescent Avenue or Curvue Road, the Sheriff’s Office is recommending Cameron Street as an alternative to avoid traffic delays. Residents who live in the area of the closure, which begins at 6 a.m. Thursday and lasts until 2 a.m. Sunday, will be given vehicle passes to get to and from their homes.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Man arrested at hospital without incident

NEW RICHMOND – Shortly after 3:03 p.m. on Friday, July 15, officers from the New Richmond Police Department deployed to Westfields Hospital in response to a report of a subject alleged to be armed with a firearm. Assisted by deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, officers located...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Assisted Living Facilities
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin police officer arrested after off-duty fatal crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. - Police officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested an officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday, July 15 while off duty. Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
SUPERIOR, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
220
Followers
233
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy