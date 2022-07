Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. As previously reported by U.Today, Ripple fintech giant has officially confirmed that its co-founder Jed McCaleb has sold his entire XRP holdings. According to the Watcher.Guru service, his estimated earnings from selling XRP since 2014 are $3.09 billion and 708 BTC. The news has not been left unnoticed by veteran trader Peter Brandt, who called the XRP cryptocurrency “garbage” in his latest tweet. The prominent chartist wrote that even such rubbish crypto can make a person a billionaire. This is not the first time Brandt has poured cold water on XRP. Back in 2020, Brandt called the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency a “scam” and predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would sue Ripple.

CURRENCIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO