Sydney Sweeney Fires Back At ‘Shoddy’ Swimsuit Company Suing Her After Backing Out Of Negotiations

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has shot back at a swimsuit company who accused her of screwing up a deal that would have made them $3 million —calling them “disreputable” in court, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sweeney’s powerhouse attorney Andrew Brettler called the company “disreputable.” He said LA Collective “has earned itself an “F” rating by the Better Business Bureau and has a reputation for scamming its customers, business associates, and creditors alike.”

Back in May, the actress was sued by the swim and lifestyle company for breach of contract. The company said they manufacture high-end women’s fashion attire.

The suit said in April 2021 the parties agreed to launch a made-in-the-USA, direct-to-consume, swim, and lifestyle brand slated to go to market in 2021.

The brand was to be called “Somewhere” and would be promoted by Sweeney. The company said they spent a ton of time and money on the project only to have the star back out in August 2021 “without any explanation or cause and refused to proceed with the agreement.”

LA Collective even accused Sweeney of taking the designs they created and wearing them on at least 5 episodes of Euphoria. The company said they were expected to pull in $3 million in sales and wanted a substantial amount in damages from the actress.

In the new filing, the actress’ lawyer wrote, “[LA Collective] has made a name for itself by piggybacking onto the fame of successful actresses and influencers, using the goodwill and notoriety of actresses like Sweeney to sell online and reap a tremendous profit for itself.”

In her response, Sweeney said LA Collective approached her with a proposal for her to serve as its “headlining collaborator” for the company’s Spring/Summer 2021 bathing suit collection.”

She said she had no idea “LA Collective’s business dealings were rife with scandal, incompetence, and dishonesty.” Brettler said the company has been sued numerous times for fraud.

The actress said after learning more about the company she decided to end “the relationship at the negotiation phase — which she had every right to do.”

Sweeney said there was never a contract in place. “Now, in retaliation for [Sweeney’s] unwillingness to take part in LA Collective’s shoddy business operation, LA Collective has asserted baseless and grossly inadequate claims against Sweeney and her loan-out company.” The actress believes several claims should be thrown out immediately.

The suit is ongoing.