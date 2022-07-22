ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jennifer Lopez's mystery wedding dress revealed

By GMA Team
GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3FcI_0gjyRtum00

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married.

The couple tied the knot in a small ceremony on Saturday in Las Vegas, and Lopez was seen wearing not one, but two beautiful wedding dresses for the big day.

Her first look was a dress she had packed away in her wardrobe for a while, a sleeveless textured gown she paired with long, loose curls and sparkling jewels.

In her On the J.Lo newsletter , she told fans it was from "an old movie."

Lopez didn't confirm the dress's designer or brand at that time, she did say she'd had it for many years and called it a "classic ensemble."

She added, "And I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day."

While Lopez was initially tight-lipped about the designer of the dress, eagle-eyed fans eventually figure out that it was a floral jacquard full-skirt gown by Alexander McQueen, which, according to British Vogue , "dates back to 2015."

"GMA" has confirmed these details.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez shares details from her sweet Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck

The jewel neckline gown previously retailed for $5,175 at Bergdorf Goodman, but is now listed as out of stock.

Lopez shared a glimpse of her second bridal look on her namesake beauty brand's Instagram page Sunday. There, she was seen wearing glamorous makeup, a veil and lace-textured sleeves.

The gown was from Zuhair Murad's Spring Summer 2023 bridal collection, according to the singer.

"Look at that GLOWING bride," JLo Beauty captioned the Instagram photos. "Straight from #OnTheJLo, 'Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.'"

The company then congratulated its founder and Affleck alike on their "long awaited marriage."

MORE: Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck': Jennifer Lopez announces she and Ben Affleck married in Las Vegas

Lopez and Affleck dated previously and were originally engaged in 2003 but ended up calling off their nuptials off in January the following year. After the split, Lopez began dating and eventually married fellow singer Marc Anthony in 2004. The couple divorced in 2014, and Lopez went on to date and become engaged to former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, though they ended their engagement in 2021.

Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005, but the two later divorced in 2018.

Lopez and Affleck eventually rekindled their relationship in 2021, and Affleck proposed to Lopez with a green diamond ring earlier this year in April.

"Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love," Lopez said previously in a newsletter , regarding her engagement. "Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be."

Editor's Note: This story was originally published on July 18, 2022.

Comments / 33

Gina Guerrero Solano
5d ago

I thought they got married in a drive thru in the car? She wore a veil foe ywr 4TH wedding? SMH 🤣 Ben isn't good looking anymore he looks like a washed up alcoholic

Reply(2)
10
Jim Hiemstra
5d ago

Not sure why they bother. It’s not like the marriage will last anyway. Modern celebrity marriages generally don’t.

Reply
8
carolynmcoch
2d ago

Sorry, but Ben looks tranquilized ! Something going on here !

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez's wedding beauty look is pure glamour

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas this weekend, a year after announcing their engagement for the second time. Lopez shared in her fan newsletter: "We flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Page Six

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon

They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Amal Clooney Shimmers in Green Sequins for Night Out With George Clooney in Italy

Amal Clooney stunned crowds in Lake Como, Italy, on Sunday night when she stepped out for a date night with her husband, George Clooney. The 44 year-old human rights lawyer wore a shimmering green dress bedazzled in sequins with a dropped back and white spaghetti straps. Her husband, 61, wore a navy blue button-down shirt and jeans.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Diamond Ring In Steamy Instagram Selfie

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got, she’s still Jenny from the block! Multi-hyphenate star Jennifer Lopez seemingly took the lyrics of her 2002 hit “Jenny From The Block” to a whole new level on Wednesday, June 29, posting a sultry selfie conspicuously featuring one notable accessory — a massive diamond ring. The snap, which Lopez shared with her more than 216 million Instagram followers, depicts the star seemingly sitting outdoors as she sported a timeless look consisting of a classic white button-down shirt, subtle earrings, and a light glossy lip, making her large, emerald-cut diamond accessory the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Jennifer Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Yankees#The Dress#British#Bergdorf Goodman
Vogue

Amal Clooney Is Queen Of The Party Dress

Amal Clooney is a barrister by day and a party girl by night. The human rights lawyer, with an impeccable work wardrobe of Chanel bouclé skirt suits and Burberry macs, frequently swaps her MaxMara neutrals for sequins come evening, when she lends her signature polish to Studio 54 glamour.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Yes, Jennifer Garner Has a Boyfriend — and He Is Quite a Catch

If you ask us, actress Jennifer Garner fits the definition of adorkable. The charming and quirky mom of three has a contagious energy that lights up a room. And although her marriage to ex-husband Ben Affleck may not have worked out (it happens!), that obviously doesn’t mean that she isn’t an absolute catch.
RETAIL
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner: 1st Photo Of Ben Affleck’s Ex Smiling In Lake Tahoe After His Wedding To J.Lo

Jennifer Garner had a huge smile on her face in the first photo that she shared since her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The Alias star, 50, posted a selfie of herself on a beautiful bike ride in Lake Tahoe, California to her Instagram Story, which you can see here, on Sunday, July 17. Shortly after Ben and J.Lo’s wedding, his ex-wife looked very happy out on the sunny day.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Jennifer Lopez Flashes New Wedding Ring in Photo From Bed

Jennifer Lopez is now Jennifer Affleck as the superstar singer, and her bae Ben Affleck wed in a late-night ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday. Lopez confirmed the marriage by sharing an image on Instagram flashing the ring. “Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” Lopez wrote. According...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner’s Surprise Reaction To Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage Revealed

It’s been less than a week since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, and Bennifer fans are still acclimating to the fact that J.Lo, 52, and Ben, 49, are married. For Jennifer Garner, her reaction was pure joy. Jen, 50, “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The gesture left J.Lo feeling “really touched.”
CELEBRITIES
Elle

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ex Ben Affleck Marrying Jennifer Lopez

More detail has trickled out about how Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner is taking the news of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, along with what Garner and Affleck's relationship is like now. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Garner and Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony feel about Bennifer tying the knot.
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

60K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy