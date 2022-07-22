Jennifer Lopez's mystery wedding dress revealed

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married.

The couple tied the knot in a small ceremony on Saturday in Las Vegas, and Lopez was seen wearing not one, but two beautiful wedding dresses for the big day.

Her first look was a dress she had packed away in her wardrobe for a while, a sleeveless textured gown she paired with long, loose curls and sparkling jewels.

In her On the J.Lo newsletter , she told fans it was from "an old movie."

Lopez didn't confirm the dress's designer or brand at that time, she did say she'd had it for many years and called it a "classic ensemble."

She added, "And I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day."

While Lopez was initially tight-lipped about the designer of the dress, eagle-eyed fans eventually figure out that it was a floral jacquard full-skirt gown by Alexander McQueen, which, according to British Vogue , "dates back to 2015."

"GMA" has confirmed these details.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez shares details from her sweet Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck

The jewel neckline gown previously retailed for $5,175 at Bergdorf Goodman, but is now listed as out of stock.

Lopez shared a glimpse of her second bridal look on her namesake beauty brand's Instagram page Sunday. There, she was seen wearing glamorous makeup, a veil and lace-textured sleeves.

The gown was from Zuhair Murad's Spring Summer 2023 bridal collection, according to the singer.

"Look at that GLOWING bride," JLo Beauty captioned the Instagram photos. "Straight from #OnTheJLo, 'Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.'"

The company then congratulated its founder and Affleck alike on their "long awaited marriage."

Lopez and Affleck dated previously and were originally engaged in 2003 but ended up calling off their nuptials off in January the following year. After the split, Lopez began dating and eventually married fellow singer Marc Anthony in 2004. The couple divorced in 2014, and Lopez went on to date and become engaged to former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, though they ended their engagement in 2021.

Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005, but the two later divorced in 2018.

Lopez and Affleck eventually rekindled their relationship in 2021, and Affleck proposed to Lopez with a green diamond ring earlier this year in April.

"Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love," Lopez said previously in a newsletter , regarding her engagement. "Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be."

Editor's Note: This story was originally published on July 18, 2022.