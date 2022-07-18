Perryburg's Marcus Blaze wins national wrestling title

Perrysburg rising sophomore wrestler Marcus Blaze has earned the right to truly be called the best of the best in the entire country.

Blaze not only captured a national championship on Monday but he also was named the most valuable wrestler at the nation's top tournament.

Representing Team Ohio at the prestigious U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16U National Championships, Blaze won the title at 120 pounds.

“It for sure feels great,” Blaze said. “To use an analogy, it's like scoring a touchdown in the last five seconds. It's an awesome feeling being named the MVP, knowing that everything you've been working on for the last 12 years of your life has totally paid off and everything went well. It's awesome.”

Blaze, who is 15, defeated defending national champion Anthony Knox of New Jersey in the U16 finals.

“I'm kind of at a loss for words,” Perrysburg coach Scott Burnett said. “It's the cream of the crop in the country. It's all the best kids. And Marcus's weight class was loaded. For him to win and then be named MVP, it's just outstanding.”

Blaze went 7-0 in the elite freestyle wrestling tournament at FargoDome in Fargo, N.D.

“It's a huge step in the right direction,” Blaze said. “I know a bunch of college guys who have won this tournament and have gone on to win [NCAA] titles.”

As a freshman, Blaze finished with a perfect 55-0 record and earned a Division I state title at 113. He followed that up with the national championship. But he is far from satisfied.

“But you know you have to get back and start working on the things that maybe you didn't do so well at this tournament,” he said. “Obviously, I did quite a few things correctly because I won. Growing up and competing in these big tournaments getting this experience built for this moment.”

Blaze, who will be a sophomore this fall, defeated Knox on scoring criteria after the match ended 3-3.

Blaze trailed Knox 1-0 at the end of the first period. Blaze then took a 2-1 lead early in the second period and added another point midway through the second to go up 3-1. He then held on for the victory.

“I had no panic being down 1-0,” Blaze said. “In freestyle, they most likely put you on a shot clock. I knew if I could get a takedown, I would end up winning the match.”

Knox, was the champion at 113 pounds at the event last year, defeated Blaze last year. Knox also bumped up to the 120-pound bracket and was highly touted to win the tournament.

“In the back of my head, I had the thought of revenge. He beat me 4-3 here last year. And he said he was bumping up a weight to seek the best competition,” said Blaze, who simply shrugged when his hand was lifted and declared the victor after the match. “I guess someone was a little more prepared than him.”

Burnett said they broke down some film on Knox and focused on his strengths.

“Marcus was confident going in and we turned him loose. He is so coachable. He reacts off of feel,” Burnett said. “He went out there and he got some scores and then that put him in the driver's seat.”

Blaze who placed fourth at 106 in 2021 edged Jordyn Raney of Kentucky, 4-2, in the semifinals.

In the state title match, Blaze registered a convincing 15-5 major decision over Holden Huhn of LaSalle. The Yellow Jackets placed second as a team at the state meet.

Perrysburg also had another wrestler, Ayden Dodd, earn All-American status at the Fargo event. Dodd, who is 14 and will be a freshman this fall, placed third at 94 pounds in the U16 tournament.

Blaze and Dodd were among eight Perrysburg wrestlers who qualified for the Fargo event. Wrestlers must place in the top six of a state or regional qualifier to earn a spot in the national tournament.

The Yellow Jackets' other qualifiers were Shane Saito (152), Jake Wood (160), Caiden Nichols (182), Myles Takats (170), and Jackson Hawker (182). Takats placed second at state and Hawker was a state qualifier.

Joey Blaze, Marcus's older brother, also won a state title in March but did not wrestle at Fargo due to an injury.

“I'm just so happy for our kids. All of the kids that came out are so committed,” Burnett said. “We are getting a lot of buy-in from our community and families.”

Burnett said the Fargo tournament is the top meet in the country. He said there are as many as 100 wrestlers in each weight class.

“If you are striving to be great at wrestling we talk about Fargo,” he said. “It's nice to see our guy that puts in just as much time, get rewarded. He is a quiet killer. I keep telling people that his trajectory is right on to being one of the greatest to ever do it.”

Blaze can not be recruited by college programs until June of his sophomore year. Burnett expects him to wrestle for one of the top NCAA programs in the country.

“He had one of the greatest freshman years in the history of Ohio high school wrestling,” Burnett said. “Then in the offseason, he has continued to nurture his evolution. Marcus put himself out there and has been training with college guys. He is a great student and a great person, too.”

Blaze said he plans to take some time off before refocusing on the biggest fall tournaments, including the Super 32 tournament in North Carolina in October.

“I'll take a couple of weeks off and then we will see how much I miss wrestling,” he said.

Blaze was the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the entire country all last season. He also won a title at the prestigious Walsh Jesuit Ironman tournament — Ohio's top in-season tournament — on Dec. 11.

He has now earned All-American status.

“Winning states was great. But this tournament is so big, the audience is huge, you're wrestling under the spotlight, and the prestige of the wrestlers here … It's just awesome,” Blaze said.