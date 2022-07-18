ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth Parks & Rec & Fire Department Hosting Second Pop-Up Splash Pad Event This Month

By David Drew
 2 days ago
The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with the Duluth Fire Department for a fun way for kids and their families to beat the summer heat!. They've launched a series of Pop-Up Splash Pad Events that will take place at three Duluth neighborhood parks through this...

