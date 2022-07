McHenry County, one of Chicago’s outermost suburbs, had three of its priciest homes sell for $1 million or more in June. The county, whose 603 square miles lie south of the Wisconsin border and west of Lake County, is home to 311,122 people, according to U.S. Census data. Its county seat, Woodstock, where much of the movie “Groundhog Day” was filmed, is about 50 miles from Chicago. Other towns include Crystal Lake, Harvard and McHenry.

MCHENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO