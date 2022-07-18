Reader Pics: July 19

To make life on the road more home-y, artists typically preselect must-have items to include on their hospitality rider. Watch dancehall’s breakout star, Shenseea, narrow down her requests in a rapid fire game of Rider Rundown, brought to you by Honda.
American visitors to Paris typically fall into one of two categories. Some go to sample French luxury and stay at the palace hotels, eat at multi-Michelin star restaurants, and shop on the Rue Saint-Honoré. The other stereotype, likely you if you’re reading this, is the American who wants to...
Actor Jay Ellis, who plays “Payback” in this summer’s blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick, met actor and model Nina Senicar in 2015 at a bar in Los Angeles. Their mutual friend, creative director Tony Mancilla—who ended up getting ordained so he could officiate the couple’s wedding—introduced them.
Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from a woman who says she feels like her husband tricked her!. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. We’ve all heard about the “free” vacation offers on the radio where all you have to do...
Comments / 0