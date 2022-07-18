ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona Girl Goes Viral After Belting Out Selena Songs

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Arizona's youngest singers has gone viral after belting out some Selena songs. 10-year-old Maria Paula Mazon from Tucson racked up over 81,000 followers on TikTok after showing off her singing skills, reported AZ Family....

Tucson, AZ
Selena
