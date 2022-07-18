Arizona Girl Goes Viral After Belting Out Selena Songs

Click here to read the full article. I do! Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress was her “something old.” J-Lo and Ben Affleck married on July 17, 2022, at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The nuptials came three months after J-Lo and Ben—who started dating in 2002 and broke up in 2004—got engaged a year after they got back together in April 2021. “We did it,” J-Lo said in her newsletter, “On the J-Lo.” “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas,...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO