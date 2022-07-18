ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Ensuring the Success of Developers of Color Can Increase Atlanta’s Affordable Housing Supply

By Reinvestment Fund
Cover picture for the articleThe cost of buying a home in metro Atlanta is officially considered unaffordable, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. The annual mortgage payment for homes in the metro-Atlanta counties of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Fulton and Dawson now exceeds 30% of the area’s median income. Atlanta needs (rough estimate #) of...

Eater

Welcome to Ask a Local, an Atlanta Neighborhood Dining Advice Column

Welcome to Ask a Local, dedicated to exploring various Atlanta neighborhoods through food with restaurant recommendations provided by the people who live and work there. Atlanta’s dining scene is diverse, constantly evolving, and often dominated by the buzz surrounding newer restaurants. Locals know where the best food is found within their neighborhoods and the restaurants, chefs, and pop-ups to know forming the culinary foundations for these areas.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 spots to find the best barbecue around Atlanta

Atlanta’s barbecue scene is distinct in that it has been influenced by cultures and cuisines from around the world while combined with the unique southern charm of Georgia. From traditional barbecue sandwiches and smoked meat plates to modern and fusion barbecue delights, Atlanta’s grill skill is something to be proud of. Without further ado, let’s “meat” some of the top spots for barbecue in Atlanta:
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

Mall West End co-owner shares updates on proposed redevelopment

The Mall West End began negotiations for redevelopment with New York City-based Prusik Group last year, and the project’s latest plans have received growing support within the neighborhood. Prusik says it aims to focus on community-conscious development and currently expects the project to bring over 500 new full-time jobs...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Usher announces Emory career training conference for students

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A philanthropic organization “Usher’s New Look” formed by singer Usher has announced a three-day conference at Emory University that will offer training, mentorship, and tools to help prepare students for future leadership roles. A news release says the 2022 “Disruptivator Summit” will take...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Former Darlington Apartments sold for $136 million

A historic Buckhead apartment building was recently sold to a Miami-based real estate investor for $136 million. Westside Capital Group acquired The Lofts at Twenty25, formerly known as the Darlington Apartments, from Varden Capital Properties, which completed an extensive renovation of the building in 2021. The purchase marks Westside’s entry into the Atlanta market.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

The Hall At Ashford Opening This Fall In Dunwoody

Atlanta’s place as a mecca of black-owned food spaces continues to grow across the metro area. Next up is The Hall at Ashford Lane, a food hall, planned for Dunwoody. Ashford Lane is a new mixed-use complex that will feature restaurants, retail, offices and residences all at its Perimeter Place location. JLL, a real estate company, is heading the design.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Arthritis & Rheumatology of Georgia

For over 40 years, Arthritis & Rheumatology of Georgia has been committed to providing the highest standard of care to our patients in an atmosphere of professionalism, compassion, and caring. We are honored to be part of Atlanta’s Top Doctors. ARG physicians are double board certified in rheumatology and internal medicine. Our providers have extensive experience in the diagnoses and management of connective tissue diseases. We offer an array of services that support the treatment of our patients, including a newly renovated in-house infusion suite, laboratory services, and ultrasonography. Our infusion nurses and administrative staff are dedicated to delivering exceptional service. We assist patients with insurance prior authorizations, pharmaceutical benefit programs, and provide insight to your healthcare choices and costs. Conveniently located in the Northside Doctors Centre, our office is pleased to offer in-person and telemedicine appointments. Our mission is to help our patients recapture their lifestyle, and we look forward to serving your healthcare needs.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: Black men address their concerns to Stacey Abrams

Inside Fellaship Cigar Bar located at Atlanta’s home for Black art, the eclectic Castleberry Hill neighborhood, more than 200 Black men discussed their role in the ever-stewing crock pot that is the current political climate in the State of Georgia. As the rich cigar smoke and aromas of succulent foods filled the air on June 30th, the featured guest and the subject of conversation was Georgia Democratic candidate for governor, Stacey Abrams.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Inflation pushes more shoppers to pay-what-you-can grocery in Atlanta

ATLANTA - A donation-based grocery store in Atlanta's Grove Park community has seen an influx of shoppers over the last few months as food prices continue to soar. The Grocery Spot is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. "Typically, you know, people would get...
ATLANTA, GA
magnoliastatelive.com

10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta

When people think of touring memorable filming locations, their minds immediately go to New York and Los Angeles, two powerhouse cities that have long stood as the hub of culture and film. But there’s another booming movie metropolis destined to join that vanguard: Atlanta. Imbued with history and culture...
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia school logo resembling a Nazi symbol sparks outrage

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) – The rollout of a new logo for an Atlanta area elementary school has been paused after parents noted similarities between the logo and a Nazi symbol. The Cobb County School District said Tuesday that it immediately halted distribution of the new logo for East Side Elementary School in Marietta following condemnation on social media.
MARIETTA, GA
CBS 46

Free Food Commune helping struggling Georgia families put food on table

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With inflation now reported at 9.1% in June, many Georgia families are stretching just to pay for groceries. A community program that saves and re-distributes food in metro Atlanta is stepping up to meet the demand for affordable food. “While the other agencies are feeding the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Teen ‘Kia Boyz’ thieves target Kia, Hyundai cars in Atlanta

‘It’s humiliating’: Georgia school bus drivers told they have to repay unemployment money. According to state officials, some school bus drivers were either overpaid or received benefits to which they were not entitled. Shaquille O’Neal meets children at Henry County Boys and Girls Club. Updated: 6 hours...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Housing advocates urge caution with prosecuting landlords

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - During the beginning of July, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said her office will go after negligent landlords who are failing to maintain their properties or turning a blind eye to criminal activity. Now, the Housing Justice League has said that prosecuting landlords may actually...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

