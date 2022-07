A group of people said to have shot fireworks at a family near 132nd and Harrison Streets on the Fourth of July have been arrested, Sarpy County officials said Wednesday. At a press conference at the Sheriff's Office in Papillion, officials announced the arrests of a 40-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and the woman's 18-year-old son. An 11-year-old and a 13-year-old thought to have been involved also have been taken into custody.

