Wisconsin State

Weird New Foods At The Wisconsin State Fair 2022

By Jeanne Ryan
 2 days ago
For those of you not in the know, the Wisconsin State Fair is quite the big deal with people coming from all over the state of Wisconsin, but a fair share...

Comments / 2

97ZOK

10 Strange and Fabulous Foods You’ll Find at This Year’s Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair is just a couple of weeks away and we're hearing there will be 80 new foods to try. Would you try any of these?. This is one of the Milwaukee, Wisconsin headlines I look forward to seeing every year. Right after getting the Summerfest concert schedule, the next great story is what new and crazy foods will be available at the Wisconsin State Fair a month later.
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

Safety features added this year at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin State Fair officials say they've added several safety features for this year's event next month in suburban Milwaukee. The enhancements include modular vehicle barriers to direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Gate entrances have also been configured to improve better traffic flow as people enter and exit. They will separate those that have pre-purchased tickets from those that still need to buy them.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Southeastern Wisconsin may be headed for another casino controversy as possible Kenosha site advances

A possible off-reservation Native American casino is a step closer for Kenosha County. The Village Board in Bristol Tuesday night OKed an agreement that gives Kenosha Landco LLC up to two years to buy 60 acres the village owns just west of I-94 in the city of Kenosha. Kenosha Landco is linked to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which was blocked in an attempt to open a casino at the former Kenosha dog racing track nearly a decade ago.
KENOSHA, WI
racinecountyeye.com

Ally: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for July 20

This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Ally. This 9-year-old sweetheart weighs 6 pounds and has the most beautiful gray coat. Ally would love a home where she can spend her golden years reveling in chin scratches and bathing in the sun. This gorgeous senior cat...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

After holiday dip, Wisconsin COVID-19 cases find new level

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin may have found a new level. For the past week now, the seven-day rolling-average has remained in the neighborhood of 1,600 confirmed cases per day, the latest Department of Health Services data show. Health officials rely on the rolling average to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Glamour

‘It’s Been a Devastating Several Weeks’: Wisconsin Doctors Cross State Lines to Navigate Post-Roe Abortion Ban

Within hours of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which ended federal protections for critical women’s reproductive rights, abortion providers in Wisconsin began shutting down out of fear of a 173-year-old law banning the practice unless a mother’s life was in jeopardy. While Democratic governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have filed a lawsuit to block the ban in its entirety, and—alongside several county district attorneys—have said they won’t enforce the law, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is operating as if it is in effect, temporarily stopping abortion services. Most Wisconsinites seeking abortions are left with few options aside from traveling to “haven” states to receive care. As the dust settles post-Roe, the demand in states where abortion is still protected has spiked. Providers and clinics in Illinois are overwhelmed, while those in Wisconsin are scrambling to find ways to help their patients.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

Wisconsin Girl Sells Massive Amounts of Lemonade To Honor Her Late Dad

Losing a parent at any age is devastating, but losing a parent when you are only 5 years old is beyond heartbreaking to hear about much less experience. Wisconsin Girl Hosts Lemonade Stand to Honor Her Late Father. In November of 2019 Kyleigh Brunette of Sheboygan, Wisconsin's dad, Jordon Wakefield,...
MIX 108

Two Harbors Resort One Of Three Minnesota Destinations To Make Travel + Leisure’s 10 Best In the Midwest

Travel + Leisure prides itself on being a top travel media brand in the world, with the mission to both inform and inspire travelers. They also pride themselves on covering "small towns and big cities, hidden gems and tried-and-true destinations, beaches and lakes, mountains and valleys, national parks and outdoor adventures, road trips and cruises, fine-dining experiences and secret hole-in-the-wall establishments, and everything in between."
TWO HARBORS, MN
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin’s Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

U.S. Senate candidate Barnes jeopardizes dairy’s future in Wisconsin

Earlier this week, the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate met to debate various policy issues ahead of Wisconsin’s Aug. 9 Primary. At the debate, the likely front runner in the field, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, signaled strong anti-CAFO sentiment rooted in complete falsehoods. His comments were summarized in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
MIX 108

Have You Seen These Big, Unique Birds Outside This Minnesota Dairy Queen?

Outside a Dairy Queen in a small Minnesota town, you'll find a unique experience and some fun bird watching. My aunt lives in Brainerd and growing up, I would always spend a week there in the winter and a week in the summer. My parents and her would always meet in McGregor since it was the halfway point between there and Duluth. I would personally love it because of the unique experience they have at the Dairy Queen in McGregor.
MCGREGOR, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

Comments / 0

