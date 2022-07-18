ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden at all-time low approval rating: Fox News poll

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 18, 2022 - 06:04 - Fox News contributor Karl...

video.foxnews.com

Fox News

The 'Joe Biden body bags' continue to worsen due to Biden's 'dereliction of duty' at southern border: Sen Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz said the "Joe Biden body bags keep getting worse" as a result of President Biden's "dereliction of duty" at the southern border Friday on "Hannity." SEN. CRUZ: The body bags are piling up. We saw just a few weeks ago over 50 illegal immigrants in a tractor trailer outside of San Antonio die of heat exposure, including kids as young as 13. Last year, we had 100,000 people die of drug overdoses with this fentanyl explosion. And the Joe Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse and worse. And Sean, the only good thing of all of this horror is it's opening people's eyes. I think November is going to be a red tidal wave. I think South Texas is going to turn red. And if and when Republicans retake Congress, I believe one of the very first priorities is that we should impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. I think the House will do that. And the Senate needs to conduct a trial. We need to put on a trial, and put on the evidence of the people [who] are suffering and dying as a result of Joe Biden's dereliction of duty.
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Karl Rove
Fox News

Biden hastily ends press conference as reporters shout questions: ‘I’m out of here’

President Biden hastily ended a press conference on Thursday, turning his back as reporters shouted questions and declaring, "I’m out of here." Biden answered several questions from a pre-determined list of reporters during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, following the NATO Summit before he said, "All right, guys," and attempted to wrap things up. Multiple reporters still wanted to ask questions, and someone in the crowd promised to be quick, but Biden shut it down nonetheless.
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
The Week

Four governors who might run for president

The 2024 presidential election is still more than two years away, but it's not a sure thing that we'll see a rematch of Joe Biden versus Donald Trump. Biden leads a Democratic Party disappointed in his failure to deliver a forceful response to the Supreme Court's ruling overturning abortion rights, and Trump is vulnerable to Republican conservatives who love his "America first" agenda but would like to move on without all of the former president's scandalous baggage.
Daily Mail

'Be the effing President': Democrat anger at Biden reaches boiling point as strategists say the White House is 'one step behind', being hurt by 'fiery' speeches from MAGA Republicans and the President needs to step up

Democratic frustration with Joe Biden is boiling over as the midterms approach with many wanting to see a more aggressive, fighter of a president as the clock ticks down to November's election. A litany of complaints has surfaced in the past few weeks about Biden's administration, mainly that it has...
Fox News

Fox News

