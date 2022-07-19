ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

People On Twitter Are Saying "Hey" (With Intentions), And They Are Actually Pretty Damn Funny

By Jen Adams
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zsPX_0gjy769R00

If you've been on Twitter lately, you've probably seen a lot of "hey (with the intention of)" tweets.

hey (with the intention of owning cats with you)

@var_un_peace 09:23 AM - 12 Jul 2022

The trend all started earlier this month, when user @shawtygf222 tweeted this:

heyyy (with intentions of marriage)

@shawtygf222 07:35 PM - 02 Jul 2022

As Know Your Meme explains perfectly, "the template typically pokes fun at the poster's ulterior motives when opening a conversation."

hey (with the intention of watching barbie together)

@its_dee0304 08:29 PM - 11 Jul 2022

Here are 25 of the best tweets within this trend that I've seen, in no particular order. Hope you enjoy them:

1.

Hey (with the intention of asking if you’re going to eat your pickle)

@Kysadilla 10:00 PM - 12 Jul 2022

2.

hey (with the intention of asking u to get a cup of water for me cuz i’m already soooo cozy in bed and don’t want to move)

@chrissychlapp 05:43 PM - 14 Jul 2022

3.

hey [with the intention of watching you piss]

@Tofutticutti 01:19 PM - 10 Jul 2022

4.

hey (with the intention of doing laundry and taxes with you for the rest of our lives)

@fruitdotcom 04:00 AM - 17 Jul 2022

5.

hey [with the intention of taking you to the rainforest cafe]

@impossiblyeve 06:08 PM - 11 Jul 2022

6.

Hey (with the intention of hitting your vape)

@ivan_HB17 01:14 AM - 13 Jul 2022

7.

hey (with the intention of asking for an internship)

@shreyanshclub 04:32 PM - 13 Jul 2022

8.

hey (with the intention of sending you useless tiktoks, memes and insignificant details of my day)

@laurenramlal_ 12:56 AM - 15 Jul 2022

9.

hey (with the intention of anonymously asking on instagram if you’ve left the church)

@natmypresident 08:35 PM - 17 Jul 2022

10.

Hey (with the intention of just following up to see if you saw my email from the other day? No worries if not!)

@punsnparticles 03:47 PM - 18 Jul 2022

11.

Hey boss (with the intention of staying home today)

@_kmaharaj 09:16 AM - 15 Jul 2022

12.

hey [with the intention of forcing you to listen to mitski]

@mitskiIeaks 05:23 AM - 13 Jul 2022

13.

hey (with the intention of asking you if you have read the percy jackson series) (will force you to read it if you still haven't)

@ohgreekgod 04:26 PM - 13 Jul 2022

14.

hey (with the intention of going to build a bear workshop together)

@wuvhart 09:00 AM - 11 Jul 2022

15.

hey (with the intention of showing you the reputation is about karlie kloss powerpoint)

@gayoldttea 02:19 AM - 13 Jul 2022

16.

hey (with the intention of falling deeply in love after a 2 week talking stage)

@bobbyteriyaki 02:18 AM - 13 Jul 2022

17.

hey (with the intention of sitting together in silence)

@zahracadabra 12:42 AM - 13 Jul 2022

18.

men in my DMs: hey (with the intention of sending an unsolicited dick pic)

@slutpilled 05:11 PM - 18 Jul 2022

19.

hey hey you you [with the intention of not liking your girlfriend]

@licensedt0iII 05:59 AM - 13 Jul 2022

20.

hey (with the intention of severe codependency)

@dreamergirl2727 02:48 AM - 13 Jul 2022

21.

hey [with the intention of asking you to lift me to crowdsurf]

@notsixela 09:09 PM - 11 Jul 2022

22.

hey (with the intention of gossiping)

@cathedralslut 11:04 PM - 13 Jul 2022

23.

Hey (with the intention of not replying)

@RondellDSealey 03:54 AM - 18 Jul 2022

24.

Hey (with the intention to borrow some money)

@shouryyyy 01:45 PM - 14 Jul 2022

And finally, 25.

hey (with the intention of ghosting you because I’m emotionally unavailable)

@zahirarawat 06:32 PM - 11 Jul 2022

What's the best "hey (with the intention of)" tweet you've seen? Let me know in the comments.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hey You#My Day#Bear#Internship#Shawtygf222
Hypebae

How to Keep Your F-ck Buddy a F-ck Buddy

Last week on the Girls Gotta Eat podcast, the show’s comedic hosts brought sex and dating expert Shan Boodram onboard for tips on keeping your f-ck buddy a f-ck buddy. Although Boodram did end up getting married to her f-ck buddy, she shares f-ck buddy tips that come second to none.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
NME

Ray J defends tattoo he got of sister Brandy, says she was “a little uneasy about it”

Ray J has defended a tattoo he recently got on his leg of his older sister, R&B legend Brandy. The new tattoo was inked on the singer, actor and reality star’s leg earlier this month by tattoo artist Alexey Mashkov, more commonly known as Mashkow. The tattoo is of Brandy’s face, but heavily incorporates Mashkov’s signature style – she has glowing pink eyes, and graffiti-like tattoos that say “Best friends 4 ever” and “From Ray with love”.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Fox News

Man in underwear video-bombs live CNBC interview

In the latest viral home interview moment, a man in just his underwear walked through the background of a woman's live appearance on Monday during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box. CNBC contributor and Chairman and CEO of Aureus Asset Management Karen Firestone joined host Andrew Ross Sorkin to discuss...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy