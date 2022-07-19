People On Twitter Are Saying "Hey" (With Intentions), And They Are Actually Pretty Damn Funny

If you've been on Twitter lately, you've probably seen a lot of "hey (with the intention of)" tweets.

The trend all started earlier this month, when user @shawtygf222 tweeted this:

As Know Your Meme explains perfectly, "the template typically pokes fun at the poster's ulterior motives when opening a conversation."

Here are 25 of the best tweets within this trend that I've seen, in no particular order. Hope you enjoy them:

1.

Hey (with the intention of asking if you’re going to eat your pickle) @Kysadilla 10:00 PM - 12 Jul 2022

2.

hey (with the intention of asking u to get a cup of water for me cuz i’m already soooo cozy in bed and don’t want to move) @chrissychlapp 05:43 PM - 14 Jul 2022

3.

4.

hey (with the intention of doing laundry and taxes with you for the rest of our lives) @fruitdotcom 04:00 AM - 17 Jul 2022

5.

hey [with the intention of taking you to the rainforest cafe] @impossiblyeve 06:08 PM - 11 Jul 2022

6.

7.

8.

hey (with the intention of sending you useless tiktoks, memes and insignificant details of my day) @laurenramlal_ 12:56 AM - 15 Jul 2022

9.

hey (with the intention of anonymously asking on instagram if you’ve left the church) @natmypresident 08:35 PM - 17 Jul 2022

10.

Hey (with the intention of just following up to see if you saw my email from the other day? No worries if not!) @punsnparticles 03:47 PM - 18 Jul 2022

11.

12.

hey [with the intention of forcing you to listen to mitski] @mitskiIeaks 05:23 AM - 13 Jul 2022

13.

hey (with the intention of asking you if you have read the percy jackson series) (will force you to read it if you still haven't) @ohgreekgod 04:26 PM - 13 Jul 2022

14.

hey (with the intention of going to build a bear workshop together) @wuvhart 09:00 AM - 11 Jul 2022

15.

hey (with the intention of showing you the reputation is about karlie kloss powerpoint) @gayoldttea 02:19 AM - 13 Jul 2022

16.

hey (with the intention of falling deeply in love after a 2 week talking stage) @bobbyteriyaki 02:18 AM - 13 Jul 2022

17.

18.

men in my DMs: hey (with the intention of sending an unsolicited dick pic) @slutpilled 05:11 PM - 18 Jul 2022

19.

hey hey you you [with the intention of not liking your girlfriend] @licensedt0iII 05:59 AM - 13 Jul 2022

20.

21.

hey [with the intention of asking you to lift me to crowdsurf] @notsixela 09:09 PM - 11 Jul 2022

22.

23.

24.

And finally, 25.

What's the best "hey (with the intention of)" tweet you've seen? Let me know in the comments.