People On Twitter Are Saying "Hey" (With Intentions), And They Are Actually Pretty Damn Funny

High On Her Horse: Beyoncé Shakes Up Social Media Sitting Atop a Holographic Horse for Renaissance Album Cover
Beyoncé knows how to shake up the atmosphere. On Thursday, the mercurial artist dropped the cover art for her fiercely anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance, on Instagram, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Her album cover, set to be released July 29, gives a sneak peek into the tracks Beyoncé...
hotnewhiphop.com
Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does
Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
Bride gushes about ‘sexy’ wedding dress which has ‘everybody looking’ – but then people realize what’s actually going on
ALL eyes are on the bride on her wedding day, what is supposed to be the most special day of her life. While the white color of a wedding dress was originally supposed to signify purity, you can now model any cut no matter how sexy - assuming it is your wedding.
20 People Who Are So Entitled, They've Already Made 2022 Hell For Others
Someone really tried to pay $20 for $300 worth of someone's art.
Little Girl Delights Internet By Swearing While Reciting Alphabet
Three-year-old Evie Lee Fritcher confused the alphabet for breakup track 'abcdefu' by singer Gayle
Ella Travolta, 22, Is Nearly Taller Than Dad John On Shopping Trip In Paris: Photo
Ella Travolta is growing up so fast! John Travolta‘s 22-year-old daughter nearly matched her famous father’s height at 6’2’ as the pair went shopping in Paris on Monday, July 18. The Grease actor, 68, ventured into pricey stores like Chanel and Dior on Avenue Montaigne with his daughter, before they returned to their hotel which was nearby.
Hypebae
How to Keep Your F-ck Buddy a F-ck Buddy
Last week on the Girls Gotta Eat podcast, the show’s comedic hosts brought sex and dating expert Shan Boodram onboard for tips on keeping your f-ck buddy a f-ck buddy. Although Boodram did end up getting married to her f-ck buddy, she shares f-ck buddy tips that come second to none.
Dr. Sandra Lee Treats Man with Giant Cyst on His Head in Exclusive New Clip of Dr. Pimple Popper
For 20 years, Michael Steen has been hiding something beneath his hat — a giant cyst that has grown exponentially over the past five years. "I always wear hats," Steen explains in this exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of TLC's Dr. Pimple Popper, when he goes to Dr. Sandra Lee for help in removing the cyst.
Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off
A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
A bride whose hair turned gray when she was 16 is the star of a viral TikTok, and she hopes to help others embrace their natural beauty
A Florida bride whose hair naturally turned gray when she was 16 kept it that way for her wedding. Kadeja Jackson, 38, starred in a viral TikTok taken by her bridal makeup artist on the special day. Jackson said her relationship with her hair has been a journey but she's...
NME
Ray J defends tattoo he got of sister Brandy, says she was “a little uneasy about it”
Ray J has defended a tattoo he recently got on his leg of his older sister, R&B legend Brandy. The new tattoo was inked on the singer, actor and reality star’s leg earlier this month by tattoo artist Alexey Mashkov, more commonly known as Mashkow. The tattoo is of Brandy’s face, but heavily incorporates Mashkov’s signature style – she has glowing pink eyes, and graffiti-like tattoos that say “Best friends 4 ever” and “From Ray with love”.
Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover
For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo
After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched
The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
A YouTuber went to an unclaimed baggage store and bought replacements for items that passengers lost
A YouTuber posted a video titled "I Bought LOST LUGGAGE and RETURNED IT to the Owner." Hope Allen, known as HopeScope, bought her followers' lost items after making a callout. It comes as travelers face flight cancelations, delays and luggage mishaps this summer. A YouTuber has gone to an unclaimed...
This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With
Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
Man in underwear video-bombs live CNBC interview
In the latest viral home interview moment, a man in just his underwear walked through the background of a woman's live appearance on Monday during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box. CNBC contributor and Chairman and CEO of Aureus Asset Management Karen Firestone joined host Andrew Ross Sorkin to discuss...
If you can spot the animal hidden in this optical illusion within 5 seconds then you’re a genius
THIS brain-boggling optical illusion really requires you to read between the lines. Hidden within the throng of black and white bars is a picture of an animal – can you guess what it is?. SCROLL DOWN FOR THE ANSWER. There are a few tricks to help you see the...
A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic
A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
Dog's 'Heartbreaking' Reaction to Owner's New Baby Has Internet in Tears
One concerned viewer wrote: "that face makes me cry," adding that "he needs an ear rub or something."
BuzzFeed
