"Millennials Is A Funny Way To Spell Corporate Greed": 17 Tweets From Millennials Who Aren't About To Take The Blame For Inflation
By Megan Liscomb
BuzzFeed
4 days ago
As a typical millennial, I wake up every day and immediately buy 10 iced coffees with an extra large avocado toast, take a cute selfie, and settle in for a long day of killing industries .
On Friday, I took a quick break from not buying diamonds, houses, or paper napkins to see what was going on over on Twitter. Well, I learned that millennials are now being blamed for inflation, and that was news to me and basically every other millennial.
The discourse started thanks to a CNBC piece where a strategist claimed that millennials are driving inflation because so many people in our generation "waited" to enter the housing market and make other big purchases.
Yup, just us biding our time for no reason at all, hoarding all of our precious gold like so many 27- to 42-year-old dragons only to unleash all of our spending power at once and ruin everything yet again. Surely there were no other external factors motivating our decisions, such as a housing affordability crisis or massive student loan debt .
This unfortunate take has since been picked up by other outlets, like Fortune and Newsweek , and it continues to stir up conversation.
Needless to say, millennials are not about to lay down and take the blame for this one. Here are some of the best millennial responses to this extremely questionable inflation claim:
Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Twitter pays its employees significantly different salaries for the same roles, depending on where an employee is based globally, a report by the technology and culture magazine, Input reveals. The...
Mansa Musa is considered to be the richest person that ever existed throughout the history of humankind. He lived in the 14th century. His wealth is estimated to be around $400 billion in today's value after adjusting the inflation over time.
The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
For over a year, businesses have been complaining about how hard it is to hire. The labor shortage may be driven in part by a lack of childcare or workers wanting better pay. Mitch McConnell says that labor shortages will end when workers run out of stimulus savings.
A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Retail giants have had a particularly hard start to 2022 as supply chain stress and heightened gas costs have cut into sales revenue. Sales decreased by a full 25% this...
It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
Mark Cuban, 63, said that Bill Gates, 66, once gave him a startling ego check at a Las Vegas Bar. During an appearance on the Full Send podcast, the Dallas Mavericks team owner said his female friends once left him in favour of the newly wealthy Microsoft co-founder. He said...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Lumber markets were a harbinger of big economic shifts early on in the pandemic, and today’s slumping prices could be just as telling about the economy’s future. Lumber...
While experts debate whether a recession will happen or when, most people are already convinced we're headed for a downturn, a recent survey finds. High inflation is one of the biggest risk factors that make people think an economic decline is coming, along with high housing and rent prices and rising interest rates.
Comments / 0