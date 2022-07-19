"Millennials Is A Funny Way To Spell Corporate Greed": 17 Tweets From Millennials Who Aren't About To Take The Blame For Inflation

As a typical millennial, I wake up every day and immediately buy 10 iced coffees with an extra large avocado toast, take a cute selfie, and settle in for a long day of killing industries .

It's a tough job, but somebody's gotta do it. Isbjorn / Getty Images

On Friday, I took a quick break from not buying diamonds, houses, or paper napkins to see what was going on over on Twitter. Well, I learned that millennials are now being blamed for inflation, and that was news to me and basically every other millennial.

The discourse started thanks to a CNBC piece where a strategist claimed that millennials are driving inflation because so many people in our generation "waited" to enter the housing market and make other big purchases.

Yup, just us biding our time for no reason at all, hoarding all of our precious gold like so many 27- to 42-year-old dragons only to unleash all of our spending power at once and ruin everything yet again. Surely there were no other external factors motivating our decisions, such as a housing affordability crisis or massive student loan debt .

This unfortunate take has since been picked up by other outlets, like Fortune and Newsweek , and it continues to stir up conversation.

Needless to say, millennials are not about to lay down and take the blame for this one. Here are some of the best millennial responses to this extremely questionable inflation claim:

1.

If we destroy the Necronomicon, we can send the Millennials back to hell and stop inflation. @BriannaWu 04:06 PM - 16 Jul 2022

2.

@BriannaWu wow i wonder why millennials waited so long to make major purchases. truly a mystery. oh well time to find a hundred year old hedge fund manager and ask him his expert opinion on unions @ChoiceCut 04:22 PM - 16 Jul 2022

3.

It’s your fault you were born and can’t afford a house! Not the people who had tons of kids and then bought 2 vacation homes for themselves #millennials #inflation #housingmarket @OGtexasrunner 01:42 PM - 16 Jul 2022

4.

5.

there were just as many millennials 2 years ago when inflation was 0%. can we please stop running headlines whose causal logic is untenable @BestGayHusband 02:48 PM - 16 Jul 2022

6.

Yes, let's blame the people who have no influence over policy and some of the lowest buying power in American history. They're the problem. https://t.co/fjL79Ifaji @blksad_1 03:12 AM - 18 Jul 2022

7.

every day we get closer to this joke converging with reality https://t.co/ruHMtQ2ous @cjciaramella 08:09 PM - 17 Jul 2022

8.

Millennials is a funny way to spell corporate greed. Wonder which style guide they use. https://t.co/R9iIGKdJlP @ohseafarer 03:27 PM - 17 Jul 2022

9.

Schrödinger's Millennial strikes again.Millennials are broke: "Why don't you just save your money instead of eating avacado toast!?"Millennials save money: "OMG IF YOU DON'T BUY MORE AVACADO TOAST WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE!!!"It's literally capitalism. Capitalism is to blame. https://t.co/tspDpcs1wV @charllandsberg 12:11 AM - 17 Jul 2022

10.

Oh? It’s millennials that have been hoarding wages and driving corporate greed for 20 years before they were born? They’re raising costs of living at absurd rates? I’m going to take an at-bat here for millennials and call bullshit on this. https://t.co/ldEqKSvAo5 @DamonBruce 11:38 PM - 16 Jul 2022

11.

Millennials have so much power. Everyone should be treating us like Omega-level mutants https://t.co/t5cwdyU16K @lighterfandango 04:09 PM - 17 Jul 2022

12.

13.

“So we have in the United States a whole lot of people, (aged) 27 to 42, who postponed homebuying, car buying, for about seven years later than most generations"none of us had the fucking money to buy anything you absolute fucking cold corndog brain https://t.co/nCfPdIQgsw @ScarlettMiracle 11:57 AM - 16 Jul 2022

14.

I'm so sorry me and my broke ass friends who keep passing $20 between each other to survive are ruining everything for y'all. totally has nothing to do with our parents or previous generations. just us participation trophy kids. https://t.co/WIoSX7Yrl4 @bangarangacab 05:14 AM - 16 Jul 2022

15.

Dude’s complaint is that there are simply too MANY Millenials, and the size of their generation is to blame. So the next time there’s a thinkpiece about why Millenials aren’t having enough babies, just remember, gang, you’re fighting inflation. https://t.co/acJiUH4XPR @UrsulaV 04:57 AM - 16 Jul 2022

16.

Cool, don’t build enough housing for decades and then blame us when we try to buy it, thanks. Neat https://t.co/hZC8qRMXHm @MoCoMikeE 02:09 PM - 16 Jul 2022

17.

Anyway, gotta run. Avocados aren't gonna toast themselves!