For Frankie and Kevin Jonas, being a celebrity is in their blood. For the 12 contestants on "Claim to Fame," being a celebrity is also in their blood, we just don't know how. The new ABC show, hosted by the two Jonas brothers, has 12 celebrity relatives competing against each other to discover who they are each related to. The winner of the series, well, the last person who is able to keep their celebrity relative a secret at the end, will win $100K. In the premiere episode, the contestants shared their name, the relationship to their famous relative, their famous relative's profession, and the biggest award their relative has received. The catch? They're lying about some of their answers.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO