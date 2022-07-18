ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Longo Borghini brings Giro form into the Tour de France Femmes

By Kirsten Frattini
Cycling News
Cycling News
 2 days ago

It's been a remarkable season for Elisa Longo Borghini with victory at Paris-Roubaix Femmes, Women's Tour and fourth overall at the Giro Donne. The Italian will now bring her rising summer-stage racing form into the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift as the leader of her Trek-Segafredo team.

"It's just a bike race," Longo Borghini told Cyclingnews in an interview earlier this summer, noting the excitement and fanfare ahead of the Tour de France Femmes, a new addition to the Women's WorldTour this year.

"It's nice, I love there's a women's Tour de France. It seems like we are going to the moon. We are going to France and racing, not any different to what we do anywhere else in the world."

While France isn't quite as far as the moon, the expectations and pressure for the eight-day race held between July 24-31 are great. The women's peloton will pursue the coveted yellow jersey for the first time in more than three decades, when the race was last held in the 1980s.

Read More

Tour de France Femmes 2022 - The definitive guide to the route's key stages

A closer look reveals the inequity at Tour de France Femmes

La Grande Boucle, La Course and the return of the women's Tour de France

Trek-Segafredo will field a strong team to support Longo Borghini that includes Time Trial World Champion Ellen van Dijk, French Road Champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot, US Time Trial Champion Leah Thomas, Dutch U23 Time Trial Champion and U23 European Time Trial and Road Champion Shirin van Anrooij.

World Champion Elisa Balsamo will also be competing, in support of Longo Borghini's bid for the yellow jersey while also focusing on the early sprint stages .

The eight-day race is set to start at the Eiffel Tower and end atop La Planche des Belles Filles, with many of the flat and puncheur stages in the first half of the event.

“The first part of the route is better for me and the other sprinters, and the last part is better for the climbers and the general classification. I will be more focused on the first part,” Balsamo said in an interview with Cyclingnews earlier this year.

“I really think that Elisa Longo Borghini can fight for the general classification, and yes, of course, I will help her in the hardest stage. I think that she is very strong and of course she can fight for the yellow jersey.”

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of all eight stages of the Tour de France Femmes along with race reports, galleries, results, and exclusive features and news.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Mark Cavendish says he 'knows' he will win at Tour de France again

Record-equalling Tour de France stage winner Mark Cavendish says he has no plans to retire, despite his absence from this year's event. The 37-year-old matched Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage wins last year, taking the green jersey in the process. But he missed out on selection for 2022 after...
CYCLING
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France standings

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 16 of 21 …. TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch. Sprinters (Green Jersey) 1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 395 points. 2. Tadej Pogacar...
CYCLING
cheddar.com

What The Tour De France Does To A Rider’s Body

As far as feats of physical endurance goes, the Tour De France has to be way up there at the top of the list. Pushing your body to the limit for over 2,000 miles across 21 stages, only the fittest athletes make it through the brutality Even the ones who finish have scars to prove it. It’s no surprise many have doped up to get ahead in the past. We’re breaking down what happens inside your body as you compete in the legendary Tour De France.
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisa Longo Borghini
Person
Leah Thomas
SPORTbible

Dog Causes Huge Pile-Up By Running Onto Tour De France Track

Riders have vented their frustrations after an innocent dog accidentally caused a huge pile-up during the Tour de France. The pooch, clearly lost and a little confused, ran into the middle of the peloton at the 12th stage of the prestigious cycling event. After seeing the cute pup at the...
ANIMALS
The Independent

World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule and start times

The World Athletics Championships got underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage. Dina Asher-Smith suffered heartbreak in the 100m final and despite equalling her British record on Sunday night could only finish fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica sealed a 1-2-3. Elsewhere, Keely Hodgkinson will be looking to add to her success at the Tokyo Olympics as she faces rival Athing Mu in the 800m. It comes after Laura...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Grand Tours#The Tour De France Femmes#Paris Roubaix Femmes#Italian#Time Trial World Champion#Us Time Trial Champion#Dutch
Reuters

Cycling-I was losing faith says Britain's resurgent Froome

CARCASSONNE, France, July 18 (Reuters) - It has been more than 1,500 days since Chris Froome last won a race but the four-time Tour de France champion has an unwavering certainty he can still improve, although there were moments he was losing faith after a career-threatening freak crash in 2019.
CYCLING
International Business Times

Semenya Welcome At World Champs, Says Coe

Caster Semenya, who will make her first appearance in a world championships in five years when she competes in the women's 5000m in Eugene, has every right to be there, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said Tuesday. The South African last competed at a world championships in London in 2017...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Tour de France: What does each color jersey mean?

If you watch the annual Tour de France closely, you will notice that certain cyclists get to wear jerseys that differ from the rest the riders. These standouts can be seen in jerseys that are yellow, green, white with red polka dots or plain white. Here's everything you need to...
CYCLING
The Independent

Germany vs Austria live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 fixture online and on TV tonight

Germany face Austria tonight at the Brentford Community Stadium as the Euro 2022 knockout stages continue with the second of the tournament’s quarter-finals.Eight-time European champions Germany joined England in reaching the knockout rounds by defeating Spain at Brentford, and wrapped up a perfect group stage by then beating Finland on Saturday.Austria, meanwhile, were not favoured to reach the knockout rounds after being drawn with England in Norway in Group A. The produced one of the shocks of the tournament so far, however, to defeat Norway 1-0 and claim a place in the last eight.With many of Austria’s team also playing...
SPORTS
The Independent

Matt Hudson-Smith eases into 400m final at World Athletics Championships

Matt Hudson-Smith cruised into the 400m final at the World Championships and declared he is ready to win.The European champion ran 44.38 seconds in the first semi-final at Hayward Field on Wednesday evening.Hudson-Smith finished behind the USA’s Michael Norman in his race and qualified second-fastest for Friday’s final in Eugene.“I can win this. I’ll get ready for the final. I had something left but I messed up big time on the last 50m, big time,” said the 27-year-old, who set the British record of 44.35 seconds on the same track in May.“I just went long, I started striding long and...
SPORTS
The Berrics Canteen

Watch World Skate’s Rome Street Championships 2022 Recap Here

World Skate‘s recent Street Skateboarding World Championship in Rome began last month, and it’s considered to be the first step on the road to Paris 2024 started here in Rome. The first street event Olympic qualifier had Tokyo 2020 medalists and some of the best skateboarders in the world getting busy. Congrats to Nyjah Huston, Gustavo Ribeiro, and Aurelien Giraud. You know what they say: win in Rome.
SPORTS
Reuters

Cycling-Houle wins Tour stage in memory of late brother

FOIX, France, July 19 (Reuters) - Hugo Houle had never won a race in his 12 years as a professional but on Tuesday the Canadian prevailed on the sport's biggest stage, realising his dream of celebrating a Tour de France victory in memory of his late little brother.
CYCLING
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy