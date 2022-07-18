The 16 Best July 2022 Beauty Launches, According to Marie Claire Editors

The weather situation at the moment is best described as hot, sweaty, and more humid than we thought physically possible. Add those temps to the fact that we’re always on the go in the summer, and it’s safe to say that our beauty routines have gone through a major shake up. Most makeup will quite literally melt off our skin, there’s no time for a 20-step routine, and our beloved glowy makeup might be starting to look a lil greasy in the heat. But we’re not here to complain. Instead, we want to take a moment to profess our love for the new-to-market products that have saved us time and again in the thick of summer.

From tinted moisturizers that let our skin breath and easy-to-apply matte bronzers to beach day SPFs, we’ve discovered a handful of game-changing beauty products this month. To see what the Marie Claire team has been obsessing over, keep scrolling. We’ve rounded up our favorite July beauty launches—along with some application tips and tricks—ahead. (If you're interested in our favorite June launches or favorite May launches , you can check those out too.)

The Best New Shampoo

Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance™ Clarifying Shampoo

“My hair is ridiculously fine and flat, so I’m in a constant battle with grease. Dry shampoo does the job, but it leaves me with a ton of build up. It’s an annoyingly vicious cycle. That said, this new Olaplex shampoo has been revolutionary for my hair routine. It removes all the gunk from texturizers and volumizers in just one wash, and leaves me with volume that I’ve quite literally never experienced. I highly, highly, highly recommend.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Tinted Moisturizer

Shiseido SHIKULIME Oil-Free Tinted Moisturizer

“I've waxed lyrical all over Marie Claire about my deep and enduring love for Shiseido's Waso Color-Smart Day Moisturizer —the tinted moisturizer that has fully replaced my foundation over the last few years—so imagine my excitement when Shiseido brought out a new and improved version: the SHIKULIME Oil-Free Tinted Moisturizer. This is the most exciting thing that's happened to my (very simple) beauty routine in years!” – Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy

The Best New Cream

Youth To The People Polypeptide-121 Future Cream with Peptides and Ceramides

“I’m a longtime fan of peptides and introducing a new pepti product (yes, I have nicknames for my faves) in my arsenal never gets old. Honestly, the thrill of slowly seeing and feeling my skin appear firmer and tauter gets me every time. This one is great for all skin types—dry, normal, combination, and even oily—and comes in recyclable packaging so you can do good, while feeling good.” – Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Bronzer

NudeStix Nudies Matte Lux

“I've loved the Nudestix matte bronzer sticks forever, so these new matte blushes were an obvious choice. They come in five shades (all of which I'm currently testing) and provide high-impact color that's somehow blendable enough for even my most rushed mornings. I love the shades Nude Buff and Juicy Melons for a quick, flushed look.” – Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Cleanser

Hyper Skin Hyper Even Gentle Brightening Cleansing Gel

“I love this BIPOC-owned brand —all of their products are made with deep skin tones in mind. This cleanser in particular uses mandelic acid to gently exfoliate without stripping skin or aggravating post-acne hyperpigmentation. I have a feeling this cleanser is going to be my next go-to.” Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Lipstick

MAKE UP FOR EVER Rouge Artist For Ever Matte

“If I told you the number of lipsticks I've tried over the course of my career, your head would spin. But regardless of the number of lippes I’ve sampled, my go-to formula is always matte. I’m all about high-impact with minimal maintenance; I’m not interested in applying a lip shade 50 times a day. Okay fine, fifty times a day sounds exuberant, but finding one that lasts at least 12 hours without reapplication is tough to find. Enter MAKE UP FOR EVER’s new Rouge Artist For Ever Matte. It’s lightweight and so comfy I forget it’s even there. And, I can get through breakfast and lunch without even thinking of a reapplication. Pro tip: use the slanted end to apply product from the outer corners of your upper lip towards the center. Fill in the lip and repeat on the bottom lip.” — DC

The Best New Hair Oil

LolaVie Lightweight Hair Oil

“Jennifer Aniston can do no wrong. Her hair brand, LolaVie, is easily my favorite celebrity-founded beauty line. I’ve been continuously restocking on the Detangling Primer and Conditioning Leave-In for months, but the newest addition to the lineup might just be the best of ‘em all. The coconut smell alone is enough to land this product on the list, but it also makes my hair look super shiny.” — SH

The Best New Nail Polish

Pleasing Hot Holiday Set

“I am nothing if not a Harry Styles fan, so I obviously love his brand, Pleasing, and their new 'Hot Holiday' summer collection. It includes two new body products plus the four new shades of biodegradable and 12-free nail polishes, one of which is named 'Nonna’s Sorbet,' which feels very on brand for me.” — JM

The Best New Lip Gloss

Bossy Cosmetics Bossy Gloss

“This gloss comes in five bold, longwear shades, each of which are named after adjectives for confident, powerful women, (i.e., Feisty, Unapologetic, Purposeful, etc.). Their formula also incorporates Vitamin E, so you won't need to deal with dreaded lip dryness at the end of the day.” — GU

The Best New SPF

HumanRace Ozone Protection Set

“In an effort to live my most low maintenance lifestyle this summer, I’ve been on the search for multi-purpose products. My best discovery as of late has been the body and face sunscreens from HumanRace. The body SPF is so nourishing that I’ve ditched my body moisturizer altogether, and the face SPF also delivers blue light protection. An added bonus? Both products leave no white cast behind.” — SH

Lancer Redness Relief Intense With Manuka Honey

“My biggest rosacea trigger is the heat, so you can imagine that my skin doesn’t get along too well with the summer. While not even a prescription can completely take away one of my flairs, this moisturizer has done wonders for my redness. With ingredients like centella asiatica extract and manuka honey, the product is able to calm down my inflammation and irritation. I won’t travel without it.” — SH

The Best New Lip Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Mango

“This cult-favorite lip mask certainly isn’t new to the scene, but the mango flavor is—and it’s easily my favorite in the entire line. It has all the benefits of the tried and true formula (hydration! antioxidants!), with a fresh and delicious scent that just screams summer. It’s a beach bag staple.” — SH

The Best New Foundation

Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch

“Thick and heavy foundation in the summer is a no from me. On the days when I do want some coverage though, I’ve been loving this new Chanel formula. Because it’s made up of 70 percent water, so it feels super lightweight on the skin. I’m obsessed with the natural, healthy finish it leaves on my skin too. Through a little trail and error, I’ve learned that applying this formula with your fingers or a makeup sponge isn’t the best way to go. The brush it comes with completely changes the game and is the secret to an even, flawless application.” — SH

The Best New Fragrance

Ellis Brooklyn Booklet Discovery Set

“This five-piece fragrance sampler has saved me time and again. Every scent is amazing, so I’ve put one mini-perfume in every bag I own. They’re small enough for weekend travels and are the perfect refresh after a hectic morning commute. The set contains Apres, Myth, Bee, Salt, and my personal favorite, Sun Fruit.” — SH

The Best New Liquid Lipstick

Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color

“I'm a huge Urban Decay fan, and adore the look of these high-shine, pigmented shades, which come in 12 shades that include subtle pinks, fluorescent purples, deep browns, and cherry reds. I already know I'll be wearing the PDA and Raw Footage shades on repeat until the summer ends.” — GU

The Best New Highlighter

Rose Inc Solar Radiance Hydrating Cream Highlighter

“Nine times out of 10, I’m reaching for a liquid highlighter. But this Rose Inc launch has me rethinking just about everything. The cream formula sinks into the skin and leaves the softest, most natural looking glow behind. My favorite shade of the bunch is easily Opalescent, a cool pink, which I’ll also use as my blush for the day. While you can apply this with your fingers, I’ve found that it goes on a lot smoother with a brush.” — SH

