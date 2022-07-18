ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The 16 Best July 2022 Beauty Launches, According to Marie Claire Editors

By Samantha Holender
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 3 days ago

The weather situation at the moment is best described as hot, sweaty, and more humid than we thought physically possible. Add those temps to the fact that we’re always on the go in the summer, and it’s safe to say that our beauty routines have gone through a major shake up. Most makeup will quite literally melt off our skin, there’s no time for a 20-step routine, and our beloved glowy makeup might be starting to look a lil greasy in the heat. But we’re not here to complain. Instead, we want to take a moment to profess our love for the new-to-market products that have saved us time and again in the thick of summer.

From tinted moisturizers that let our skin breath and easy-to-apply matte bronzers to beach day SPFs, we’ve discovered a handful of game-changing beauty products this month. To see what the Marie Claire team has been obsessing over, keep scrolling. We’ve rounded up our favorite July beauty launches—along with some application tips and tricks—ahead. (If you're interested in our favorite June launches or favorite May launches , you can check those out too.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZqAK_0gjxyxcq00 The Best New Shampoo

Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance™ Clarifying Shampoo

“My hair is ridiculously fine and flat, so I’m in a constant battle with grease. Dry shampoo does the job, but it leaves me with a ton of build up. It’s an annoyingly vicious cycle. That said, this new Olaplex shampoo has been revolutionary for my hair routine. It removes all the gunk from texturizers and volumizers in just one wash, and leaves me with volume that I’ve quite literally never experienced. I highly, highly, highly recommend.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbUvl_0gjxyxcq00 The Best New Tinted Moisturizer

Shiseido SHIKULIME Oil-Free Tinted Moisturizer

“I've waxed lyrical all over Marie Claire about my deep and enduring love for Shiseido's Waso Color-Smart Day Moisturizer —the tinted moisturizer that has fully replaced my foundation over the last few years—so imagine my excitement when Shiseido brought out a new and improved version: the SHIKULIME Oil-Free Tinted Moisturizer. This is the most exciting thing that's happened to my (very simple) beauty routine in years!” – Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sl7WU_0gjxyxcq00 The Best New Cream

Youth To The People Polypeptide-121 Future Cream with Peptides and Ceramides

“I’m a longtime fan of peptides and introducing a new pepti product (yes, I have nicknames for my faves) in my arsenal never gets old. Honestly, the thrill of slowly seeing and feeling my skin appear firmer and tauter gets me every time. This one is great for all skin types—dry, normal, combination, and even oily—and comes in recyclable packaging so you can do good, while feeling good.” – Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIf3o_0gjxyxcq00 The Best New Bronzer

NudeStix Nudies Matte Lux

“I've loved the Nudestix matte bronzer sticks forever, so these new matte blushes were an obvious choice. They come in five shades (all of which I'm currently testing) and provide high-impact color that's somehow blendable enough for even my most rushed mornings. I love the shades Nude Buff and Juicy Melons for a quick, flushed look.” – Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CIufv_0gjxyxcq00 The Best New Cleanser

Hyper Skin Hyper Even Gentle Brightening Cleansing Gel

“I love this BIPOC-owned brand —all of their products are made with deep skin tones in mind. This cleanser in particular uses mandelic acid to gently exfoliate without stripping skin or aggravating post-acne hyperpigmentation. I have a feeling this cleanser is going to be my next go-to.” Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qYHN9_0gjxyxcq00 The Best New Lipstick

MAKE UP FOR EVER Rouge Artist For Ever Matte

“If I told you the number of lipsticks I've tried over the course of my career, your head would spin. But regardless of the number of lippes I’ve sampled, my go-to formula is always matte. I’m all about high-impact with minimal maintenance; I’m not interested in applying a lip shade 50 times a day. Okay fine, fifty times a day sounds exuberant, but finding one that lasts at least 12 hours without reapplication is tough to find. Enter MAKE UP FOR EVER’s new Rouge Artist For Ever Matte. It’s lightweight and so comfy I forget it’s even there. And, I can get through breakfast and lunch without even thinking of a reapplication. Pro tip: use the slanted end to apply product from the outer corners of your upper lip towards the center. Fill in the lip and repeat on the bottom lip.” — DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oB9nM_0gjxyxcq00 The Best New Hair Oil

LolaVie Lightweight Hair Oil

“Jennifer Aniston can do no wrong. Her hair brand, LolaVie, is easily my favorite celebrity-founded beauty line. I’ve been continuously restocking on the Detangling Primer and Conditioning Leave-In for months, but the newest addition to the lineup might just be the best of ‘em all. The coconut smell alone is enough to land this product on the list, but it also makes my hair look super shiny.” — SH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GzTpa_0gjxyxcq00 The Best New Nail Polish

Pleasing Hot Holiday Set

“I am nothing if not a Harry Styles fan, so I obviously love his brand, Pleasing, and their new 'Hot Holiday' summer collection. It includes two new body products plus the four new shades of biodegradable and 12-free nail polishes, one of which is named 'Nonna’s Sorbet,' which feels very on brand for me.” — JM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Qrn4_0gjxyxcq00 The Best New Lip Gloss

Bossy Cosmetics Bossy Gloss

“This gloss comes in five bold, longwear shades, each of which are named after adjectives for confident, powerful women, (i.e., Feisty, Unapologetic, Purposeful, etc.). Their formula also incorporates Vitamin E, so you won't need to deal with dreaded lip dryness at the end of the day.” — GU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OA4Sv_0gjxyxcq00 The Best New SPF

HumanRace Ozone Protection Set

“In an effort to live my most low maintenance lifestyle this summer, I’ve been on the search for multi-purpose products. My best discovery as of late has been the body and face sunscreens from HumanRace. The body SPF is so nourishing that I’ve ditched my body moisturizer altogether, and the face SPF also delivers blue light protection. An added bonus? Both products leave no white cast behind.” — SH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4cn4_0gjxyxcq00

Lancer Redness Relief Intense With Manuka Honey

“My biggest rosacea trigger is the heat, so you can imagine that my skin doesn’t get along too well with the summer. While not even a prescription can completely take away one of my flairs, this moisturizer has done wonders for my redness. With ingredients like centella asiatica extract and manuka honey, the product is able to calm down my inflammation and irritation. I won’t travel without it.” — SH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17243m_0gjxyxcq00 The Best New Lip Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Mango

“This cult-favorite lip mask certainly isn’t new to the scene, but the mango flavor is—and it’s easily my favorite in the entire line. It has all the benefits of the tried and true formula (hydration! antioxidants!), with a fresh and delicious scent that just screams summer. It’s a beach bag staple.” — SH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezwSC_0gjxyxcq00 The Best New Foundation

Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch

“Thick and heavy foundation in the summer is a no from me. On the days when I do want some coverage though, I’ve been loving this new Chanel formula. Because it’s made up of 70 percent water, so it feels super lightweight on the skin. I’m obsessed with the natural, healthy finish it leaves on my skin too. Through a little trail and error, I’ve learned that applying this formula with your fingers or a makeup sponge isn’t the best way to go. The brush it comes with completely changes the game and is the secret to an even, flawless application.” — SH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30JqSr_0gjxyxcq00 The Best New Fragrance

Ellis Brooklyn Booklet Discovery Set

“This five-piece fragrance sampler has saved me time and again. Every scent is amazing, so I’ve put one mini-perfume in every bag I own. They’re small enough for weekend travels and are the perfect refresh after a hectic morning commute. The set contains Apres, Myth, Bee, Salt, and my personal favorite, Sun Fruit.” — SH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0eLV_0gjxyxcq00 The Best New Liquid Lipstick

Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color

“I'm a huge Urban Decay fan, and adore the look of these high-shine, pigmented shades, which come in 12 shades that include subtle pinks, fluorescent purples, deep browns, and cherry reds. I already know I'll be wearing the PDA and Raw Footage shades on repeat until the summer ends.” — GU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQz5c_0gjxyxcq00 The Best New Highlighter

Rose Inc Solar Radiance Hydrating Cream Highlighter

“Nine times out of 10, I’m reaching for a liquid highlighter. But this Rose Inc launch has me rethinking just about everything. The cream formula sinks into the skin and leaves the softest, most natural looking glow behind. My favorite shade of the bunch is easily Opalescent, a cool pink, which I’ll also use as my blush for the day. While you can apply this with your fingers, I’ve found that it goes on a lot smoother with a brush.” — SH

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Front-row Faces of Paris Couture Week

The best of the couture celeb front rows. The Devil Wears…Valentino? The Pierpaolo Piccioli pink has become a very recognizable calling card for chic but this sequined cocktail dress is slightly underwhelming for a fashionista like her. A more dramatic voluminous couture look would’ve been exciting. But the hot pink platform shoes are to die for.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Wears These Summer Shoes Constantly & Similar Styles Are up to $60 Off For Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Click here to read the full article. Over the course of the last few weeks, we’ve loved seeing Kate Middleton’s summer style. The Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe features a slew of elements that are absolutely essential to anyone’s closet. We’ve seen the mother of three in floral dresses, statement earrings, and espadrilles — including a pair of wedges she previously wore during Cambridgeshire County Day. We did some sleuthing and found the perfect dupes and similar espadrille styles perfect for summer, all featuring marked down prices up to $60 off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Before we dive into these dupes, let’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Vogue

Dakota Johnson And Anne Hathaway Are Fans Of Gucci’s New It-Bag

Now that we’re about halfway through summer, some celebrity trends have started to emerge. Gas station sunglasses and jorts (that’s jean shorts – Gigi Hadid loves them) have been gaining traction, but the handbag of the moment is decidedly more discreet. Stars like Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Jodie Turner-Smith have all been spotted with a re-released Gucci bag – called the Blondie – that’s based on a ’70s archival style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oily Skin#Dry Skin#Beauty Brands#Skin Types#Beauty Launches#Olaplex
Robb Report

5 Independent Fragrance Brands That’ll Make You Smell Amazing

If you don’t want to smell like every other guy on the street, one of the best things you can do is put on a scent from an independent fragrance brand. These brands aren’t restricted by shareholder input or an extensive C-suite. Instead, they can let their creativity shine through every spritz. Above, Robb Report‘s senior editor Justin Fenner offers a deep dive on the indie (and indie-ish) fragrances he can’t stop wearing right now—but you can dive into them for yourself below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Grow Longer Eyelashes

While a great mascara or some high-quality extensions can do wonders when it comes to creating the illusion of longer, thicker eyelashes, there’s nothing quite like the satisfaction of being able to go au naturel and still feel confident in their length. Unfortunately, not all of us are blessed with the fullest lashes around—but there are a few things that can help get us a little closer to that ranking.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Reportedly Swears By the Same Mascara For Long & Voluminous Lashes — Get Two For 43% Off at Nordstrom

Click here to read the full article. When something’s royal-approved, we can’t help but put it right in our carts. But we found a mascara that’s approved by not one, but two iconic members of the British royal family. For Kate Middleton’s voluminous lashes, she reportedly swears by the Lancôme Hypnôse Volumizing Mascara for a fuller look. But do you know who else swore by this exact mascara? None other than Princess Diana. It’s true! Her former makeup artist Mary Greenwell said in a YouTube video with Lisa Eldridge that she used three steps for the late princess’ lashes. She used...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I'm a Fashion Editor, and I'm Telling Everyone About These 30 Chic Amazon Finds

As both a prolific shopper and professional writer, I like to think of myself as a hype girl for my favorite fashion items, whether it's a piece I've personally tried and loved or something I've come across that I feel everyone needs to know about. Rarely do I miss an opportunity to recommend a great buy, and with Amazon Prime Day in full swing, I'm jumping at the chance to tell anyone who will listen about these 30 epic finds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Daily Mail

Remembering their favorite customer: Ivana Trump's favorite NYC restaurant pays moving tribute by leaving her favorite table empty and covered with flowers as she is laid to rest

Ivana Trump's favorite New York restaurant left her preferred table empty and covered with flowers to pay tribute as she was laid to rest. Italian restaurant Nello, located just blocks from Ivana's Upper East Side townhouse, covered the socialite's favorite table with candles and red carnations Wednesday. A giant red...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Hair Care Brand Has an Ultra-Volumizing Set That’s 40% Off Right Now at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s one celebrity we know we can trust when it comes to fabulous hair tips. Actress Jennifer Aniston has always been known for her iconic hairstyles, particularly the ’90s Rachel haircut that she sported on Friends. She even launched her own haircare brand Lola Vie last year — that’s how famous her locks are. If you want to know what the actress does to her hair, then the answer isn’t hard to find. Aniston has been known to swear by Living Proof to enhance her gorgeous strands. The good news? The celebrity-loved hair care brand has an ultra-volumizing on major sale during Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale. For a limited time, you can get Living Proof’s Full Hair Care Set for 40 percent off. Typically worth $92, this value set comes with three full-size hair products for just $56.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

French Women Wear These Trendy Basics, and They're All Available at Nordstrom

We often turn to French women for style ideas. After all, many in this set have perfectly mastered that je ne sais quoi with wardrobes filled with effortless, no-fuss pieces. And yes, this includes those more elevated basics. In fact, after scrolling through some of my saved images on Instagram, it's clear that many of my favorite Parisian looks are actually comprised almost entirely of trendier basics. I decided to highlight some of the standouts for you below.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Prince George Looks So Grown Up in a New Birthday Portrait Captured by Duchess Kate

Ahead of Prince George's ninth birthday tomorrow, Kensington Palace has released a new portrait of the little royal, captured by his mother, Duchess Kate. In the picture, George bears a striking resemblance to dad Prince William while smiling wide in a light blue collared shirt. The Duchess of Cambridge snapped the photo of George during a family holiday in the United Kingdom earlier this month.
WORLD
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

864
Followers
898
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy