JSO searching for suspect following June jewelry robbery

JSO robbery suspect JSO is looking for this woman, who is suspected to have fled the scene in the pictured car. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a jewelry theft case.

STORY: Watch: Massive waves crash over Hawaii rooftops amid ‘historic’ south swell

On Sunday, June 5, officers responded to the 9000 Merrill Rd. in Arlington in reference to a reported robbery. The pictured suspect approached the victim at a local business and took their jewelry against their will.

The suspect fled the area, potentially in the pictured black sedan.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the JSO at 904-630-0500 or at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

©2022 Cox Media Group