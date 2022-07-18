ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO searching for suspect following June jewelry robbery

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nY4z0_0gjxxmCI00
JSO robbery suspect JSO is looking for this woman, who is suspected to have fled the scene in the pictured car. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a jewelry theft case.

STORY: Watch: Massive waves crash over Hawaii rooftops amid ‘historic’ south swell

On Sunday, June 5, officers responded to the 9000 Merrill Rd. in Arlington in reference to a reported robbery. The pictured suspect approached the victim at a local business and took their jewelry against their will.

The suspect fled the area, potentially in the pictured black sedan.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the JSO at 904-630-0500 or at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot Friday morning around 7 a.m. on the Westside, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at 460 Lane Avenue South, JSO said. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, JSO Sergeant Barnes said. They were shot in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Jewelry#Jso#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

One dead in fatal median crash on Monument Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a single vehicle traffic fatality at Monument and McCormick Road. Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night, the victim, a 31-year-old man, was driving his Dodge Challenger southbound on Monument Road. As the driver attempted to pass multiple vehicles, he...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia County man arrested after apartment complex shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Columbia County is behind bars after a shooting. Deputies went to the scene at Southwest Pizarro Place. Residents of an apartment complex reported shots fired which hit a vehicle multiple times. 32-year-old Jeffery Clark was suspected of shootings at occupants parking in...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ESPN 690

JSO investigates 5 separate shootings, leaving 2 dead 5 injured

Two people are dead and five others are injured in at least five separate shootings in the Jacksonville area from late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. One of the first was reported in the Brentwood area around 10:15 p.m. Saturday at the Quick-Way Food Store on Boulevard Street near West 21st Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
850wftl.com

Human remains found at Palm Coast construction site

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL– A large police presence is currently at a construction site in the Palm Coast after developers unearthed what appears to be human remains. The discovery was made on Tuesday at the Tuscana development. No other details are available at this time. The Flagler Sheriff’s office is...
PALM COAST, FL
Action News Jax

One person dead, two with serious injuries after train collides with pickup truck in Starke

STARKE, Fla. — Two people are in serious condition and another person is dead after a train collided with a pickup truck late Thursday night. The deadly crash happened in Starke around 10 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol said that a black Ford F-250 pickup truck drove around activated crossing arms with flashing signals in an attempt to cross the railroad tracks on East Market Road.
STARKE, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
813
Followers
3K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy