The W.H. Lyon Family Fairgrounds may be finding another use. The land was given to the county more than 80 years ago, but the county says selling the land is complicated. In 1938, Winona Lyon deeded land to Minnehaha County land with a stipulation — it had to be used as county fairgrounds. The land has been home to the popular Sioux Empire Fair and other events ever since.

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD ・ 15 HOURS AGO