Skin folds give elephant trunks more flexibility

By Alison Bosman
earth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trunk of an elephant contains tens of thousands of different muscles that work together to enable the animal to carry out a range of complex movements from delicately retrieving a single small nut from the floor to stripping a giant tree of its branches and bark. New research adds to...

www.earth.com

Science Daily

The octopus' brain and the human brain share the same 'jumping genes'

The octopus is an exceptional organism with an extremely complex brain and cognitive abilities that are unique among invertebrates. So much so that in some ways it has more in common with vertebrates than with invertebrates. The neural and cognitive complexity of these animals could originate from a molecular analogy with the human brain, as discovered by a research paper recently published in BMC Biology and coordinated by Remo Sanges from SISSA of Trieste and by Graziano Fiorito from Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn of Naples. The research shows that the same 'jumping genes' are active both in the human brain and in the brain of two species, Octopus vulgaris, the common octopus, and Octopus bimaculoides, the Californian octopus. A discovery that could help us understand the secret of the intelligence of these fascinating organisms.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Wasps able to tell the difference between 'same' and 'different'

A trio of researchers at the University of Michigan has found that paper wasps are able to distinguish between things that are the same or things that are different. In their paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, Chloe Weise, Christian Cely Ortiz and Elizabeth Tibbetts describe experiments that involved training wasps and why they believe their results show similar abstract abilities likely exist in other insects.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Study shows how clownfish adjust their growth to their environments

Research has shown how clown anemonefish control their growth to match the size of their anemone host. Scientists from Newcastle and Boston Universities investigated the relationship between the size of the fish and the size of the anemone by pairing clown anemonefish with anemones of various sizes in a series of lab experiments. They found that fish on larger anemones grow faster than fish on smaller anemones.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Solar storm about to strike Earth in a ‘direct hit’

A solar storm is predicted to hit the Earth tomorrow that could disrupt GPS and radio signals. The impact of a “snake-like filament” from the Sun, which Nasa predicts will happen on 19 July, will be a “direct hit” according to Dr Tamitha Skov, adding that we should “expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside”. It is also possible that aurora might be visible in some regions of the Earth.
ASTRONOMY
WebMD

Scientists Create Artificial Muscle That’s Stronger Than Human Muscle

July 14, 2022 – Scientists from UCLA and nonprofit SRI International are experimenting with a strong, stretchy polymer to create an artificial muscle they describe as stronger and more flexible than human muscle. Polymers are natural or synthetic substances made up of large molecules and are building blocks of...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

How Hard Can Insects Bite? New System Allows Scientists To Obtain Previously Unknown Data

An insect bite force sensor system has been developed by researchers at the University of Bonn. How hard can an insect bite? Strong chewing capabilities make it simpler to successfully break tougher food and defeat adversaries. The University of Bonn’s Department of Biology has developed the forceX mobile system, which measures the biting forces of small animals, and the forceR software, which analyzes the data. This makes it possible to comprehend the evolution of biting forces, such as those of insects. The results were recently published in the journal Methods in Ecology and Evolution.
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Artificial Intelligence Has A Baby's Understanding Of Physics (Which Is Impressive)

From driverless vehicles to weapons systems, artificial intelligence (AI) models are being trusted with an awful lot of responsibility these days, so you’d like to think the technology has some idea of what’s going on. Fortunately, we can all now rest assured thanks to the whizzes at DeepMind, who have created the first ever AI with a grasp of physics comparable to that of a human baby.
ENGINEERING
Popular Science

A self-aware robot taught itself how to use its body

Say you wake up and you find that you’ve transformed into a six legged insect. This might be a rather disruptive experience, but if you carry on, you’ll probably want to find out what your new body can and can’t do. Perhaps you’ll find a mirror. Perhaps, with a little bit of time, you might be able to acclimatize to this new shape.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Visualization of binding processes of cell-cell adhesion molecules in solution

Cell, tissue, and organ structure is maintained by cell-cell adhesion molecules that connect opposing cells. Cadherins are a class of essential cell-cell adhesion molecules for tissue formation and integrity, and defects in cadherin function cause various diseases (e.g., cancer invasion). Cadherin protrudes from the cell surface and binds another cadherin on an opposing cell to mediate cell-cell adhesion. The cadherin binding process mainly comprises two dimerization steps: X-dimer formation and strand-swap (SS-) dimer formation of the extracellular domains (ectodomains) of cadherin. However, interactions other than those involving the formation of the X- and SS-dimers have also been proposed, and the precise binding mechanism of cadherin remains controversial.
SCIENCE
nextbigfuture.com

Deep Mind Demis Hassabis and the Future of AI

Demis Hassabis is the CEO and co-founder of DeepMind and he had a great talk with Lex Fridman about AI. DeepMind beat the best human players with Go and they also made the best AI for chess. DeepMind also created AlphaFold 2 which has solved protein folding. As advanced mathematics...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
techeblog.com

Neuroengineers Develop Wireless Technology to Activate Specific Fruit Fly Brain Circuits in Less Than 1-Second

Neuroengineers from Rice University have developed wireless technology capable of activating specific fruit fly brain circuits in less than 1-second, or around 50-times faster than previous methods. To achieve this, the research team utilized magnetic signals to activate and target neurons that controlled the body position of freely moving fruit flies in an enclosure.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Inner ear biomechanics reveals a Late Triassic origin for mammalian endothermy

Endothermy underpins the ecological dominance of mammals and birds in diverse environmental settings1,2. However, it is unclear when this crucial feature emerged during mammalian evolutionary history, as most of the fossil evidence is ambiguous3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17. Here we show that this key evolutionary transition can be investigated using the morphology of the endolymph-filled semicircular ducts of the inner ear, which monitor head rotations and are essential for motor coordination, navigation and spatial awareness18,19,20,21,22. Increased body temperatures during the ectotherm"“endotherm transition of mammal ancestors would decrease endolymph viscosity, negatively affecting semicircular duct biomechanics23,24, while simultaneously increasing behavioural activity25,26 probably required improved performance27. Morphological changes to the membranous ducts and enclosing bony canals would have been necessary to maintain optimal functionality during this transition. To track these morphofunctional changes in 56 extinct synapsid species, we developed the thermo-motility index, a proxy based on bony canal morphology. The results suggest that endothermy evolved abruptly during the Late Triassic period in Mammaliamorpha, correlated with a sharp increase in body temperature (5"“9"‰Â°C) and an expansion of aerobic and anaerobic capacities. Contrary to previous suggestions3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14, all stem mammaliamorphs were most probably ectotherms. Endothermy, as a crucial physiological characteristic, joins other distinctive mammalian features that arose during this period of climatic instability28.
WILDLIFE
Medical Daily

Scientists Develop New Omicron-Targeting Vaccine

A team of scientists from Yale recently developed a new COVID vaccine that offers superior immune protection against omicron variants. Dubbed Omnivax, the new vaccine reportedly increased neutralizing antibody response against the BA.1 and BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariants in pre-immunized mice 19-fold and eight-fold, respectively, when compared with the standard mRNA vaccines.
