Damariscotta Lake State Park Closed Mondays, Tuesdays

STANDISH, Maine — The National Weather Service said the damage from Thursday's storm was caused by straight-line winds gusting at 80 mph. Much of the destruction was in the area of the Sebago Lake Family Campground off Route 114 in Standish. On Friday, the humming of a generator and...
Portland has been a very desirable destination for quite some time. Even in this crazy housing market, with prices continually increasing, houses continue to sell. And now a condo unit has hit the market that might take desirable to a new level. One of the most desirable yet nearly impossible...
We all know Vacationland is the place to be in the summer. Tourists flock from near and far, driving from our neighboring states in New Hampshire and flying across the country from California. Locals and tourists alike adore our state for varying reasons, from our sandy beaches and rocky shores,...
HARRISON, Maine — Maine is home to 140 camps, most are just for kids, others for the entire family. But there is a camp experience in Harrison that is a big draw for the 21-and-older crowd. At Camp Laughing Grass, smoking marijuana is not only allowed, but highly encouraged....
STANDISH, Maine (AP) — A 9-year-old girl died in Maine when thunderstorms that swept across the state caused a tree to fall on a car, officials said. First responders had difficulty reaching the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish on Thursday because of storm debris and then had to clear away the tree and limbs to reach the girl, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department said.
If you've ever wanted to know what it might be like to live out a scene from "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" in real life, there's a science center in New Hampshire that wants to make your dreams come true. The Squam Lakes Natural Science Center has made some very noticeable additions to their nature trail in the form of large, animatronic insects that the entire family can interact with.
STANDISH, Maine — Strong and severe storms moved through Maine Thursday afternoon and evening, knocking down trees, branches and power lines. As of 8:00 p.m., Central Maine Power reported 11,192 customers without power. More than half were in Cumberland County. York and Oxford counties were also hit hard. Emergency...
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
STRONG, Maine — Crews are responding to a fire at a wood pellet facility in Strong, officials say. A volunteer firefighter working the phones at the Strong Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine she saw big plumes of smoke at Lignetics of Maine, LLC. "It was pretty bad," she...
WESTBROOK, Maine — WMTW wants to make sure you are prepared for today’s severe weather event and know the terms you may hear today. A watch, whether it’s a severe thunderstorm watch or tornado watch, means to be prepared. We’re seeing a forecast for severe thunderstorms this afternoon.
Nestled in deep woods in Jefferson, Kim and Rusty Fenn live off the grid in a home they built themselves out of wood from their property. They have two solar-power systems on their roof, one to generate electricity and one to heat their water. They have all the appliances any...
An 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after nearly drowning in Bear Pond in Turner. Local resident Tina Ouellette told the Sun Journal that she was at Bear Pond Beach around 3 p.m. when a girl was in distress while swimming. Ouellette said a young man pulled...
According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, two people were critically injured in a Wednesday morning crash on Route 4 in North Jay. The crash happened near the intersection of Route 4 and Maxwell Road. Two people, one in each vehicle, had to be extracted by EMTs. According to the article,...
The iconic Maine business Olympia Sports, which first opened in the Maine Mall in 1975, is set to close in September. The company was recently acquired by a private-equity firm. The company had been enduring a rough patch prior to the pandemic and was bought by Denver-based group JackRabbit in...
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Maine State Police says I-295 was temporarily shut down north of Falmouth due to wires down in the road. Police say the wires were down around mile marker 12. CMP has confirmed that there were nearly 2,000 customers without power in Falmouth because of this incident. I-295...
An eye-catching, historic, 41,212-square-foot building on Augusta’s riverfront is on the market for $2.65 million. The Olde Federal Building at 295 Water St. is being marketed as a historic redevelopment opportunity, said listing broker Robert Tragemann of Colliers. “It truly is a one-of-a-kind building,” he told Mainebiz. The...
Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Aroostook; Cumberland; Franklin; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Oxford; Penobscot; Piscataquis; Sagadahoc; Somerset; Waldo; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ME . MAINE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDROSCOGGIN AROOSTOOK CUMBERLAND FRANKLIN KENNEBEC KNOX LINCOLN OXFORD PENOBSCOT PISCATAQUIS SAGADAHOC SOMERSET WALDO YORK
The new administrative team at AOS 93 has its sights set on moving out of the COVID-19 pandemic and getting back to focusing solely on education. “One of the goals we’re looking for is to step out of the pandemic and really re-center our schools on getting the students the best education (and) preparing them for high school,” new AOS 93 Superintendent Lynsey Johnston said during an interview on Monday, July 11.
The Bremen Fire Department will hold its annual barbeque chicken supper on Saturday, July 23, starting at 5 p.m. The takeout dinner, which will be served as a drive-thru, will be by reservation only. The cost is $15. The dinner will include chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and butter, potato...
A detainee at Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta has been found after he escaped from the facility. According to CBS 13 news, police 32-year-old Anthony Waack was assigned to the group home on July 13th and escaped within 24 hours. He was tracked to a homeless camp outside Manchester, New...
Comments / 1